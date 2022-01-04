 Skip to main content
Inmate sentenced in Polk County dies in LIncoln
Inmate sentenced in Polk County dies in LIncoln

LINCOLN — A 35-year-old man who was incarcerated at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital.

Kristopher Prigge’s sentence began on April 3, 2019. He was serving a 40- to 45-year sentence on charges out of Polk County that included first-degree sexual assault on a child and incest.

Kristopher Prigge

Kristopher Prigge

Prigge would've been eligible for parole in 2038.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Prigge was being treated for a medical condition.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Prigge was being treated for a medical condition.

As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

