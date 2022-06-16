Input about O’Connor Catholic church will be gathered July 11

Input will be received July 11 as to what to do with a former Catholic church near Greeley, which has not been used since 1984.

The Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary at O’Connor is about three and a half miles southeast of Greeley. The parishioners of the O’Connor church have been absorbed by Sacred Heart Church in Greeley.

The Most Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese, will attend the town hall meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Church basement.

In addition to the church, the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary property includes a rectory, a hall, a cemetery and farmland. The farmland is rented out to an area farmer, Tom Foster. Another family leases the rectory, occupying it as a home.

Hanefeldt will attend the meeting with Kathleen Hahn, chancellor of the diocese. They are going strictly to listen and to hear the thoughts and wishes of the parishioners, Hanefeldt said.

The O’Connor church ceased to be an active parish in 1984 and was canonically suppressed in 2003. The church has not had liability insurance since 2015.

Those steps have “long left those with ties to the church wondering ‘What is next?’” said a news release issued by Hanefeldt. “Over the years, many discussions have been held on what is to become of the church, rectory, hall and land.”

The town hall was scheduled “to have an open conversation and to hear your thoughts regarding the church, other buildings and surrounding property,” says the release from Hanefeldt. “I look forward to gathering with those interested so that we can move forward.”

The Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary property consists of five parcels totaling 85.7 acres.

“The church was built in 1905 to replace a previous building that was destroyed by fire,” says a story in the Greeley Citizen newspaper.

“The church has a rich history in Greeley County as it was the result of the Irish Catholic Colonization effort in the late 1880s,” says the Citizen. “It served as the religious center for Catholics in the O’Connor and Brayton communities for decades. The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.”

At one time, the site housed a convent and school.

In scheduling the listening session, the diocese is following the requirements of canon law, Hanefeldt said.

Although it’s not active, the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary is still a parish, Hahn said.

The Greeley church is responsible for the O’Connor parishioners. “The welfare of their souls is cared for by Sacred Heart,” Hahn said.

The O’Connor church still has trustees, buildings and land, including the cemetery. “We can never sell a cemetery,” Hahn said.

Proceeds from the farming operation and the rent of the rectory go into accounts controlled by the O’Connor parish.

One pastor, who lives in Spalding, serves the churches in Greeley, Spalding and Ericson.

People with questions or concerns about the issue are asked to email them to Hahn at kathytrib@gidiocese.org or mail them to the Diocese of Grand Island, Attn:

Kathy Hahn, 2708 Old Fair Road, Grand Island, NE 68803. Handwritten questions may also be placed in a box at the back of Sacred Heart Church.

The diocese would like to have those questions submitted by June 30.

