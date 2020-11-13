Input sought on Broadwell Avenue railroad crossing overpass proposal

Broadwell Avenue could be getting an overpass at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing north of Third Street.
Ideas for how to improve the crossing were solicited from the public Thursday at a meeting hosted by the city of Grand Island.
The session was part of a planning and environmental linkages study being done by the city to address safety concerns at the intersection.
Designs showing two-, three- and four-lane overpasses were presented. Costs ranged from $25 million to $36 million for the project.
Tim Golka, Grand Island project manager, said an overpass “has been needed in the community for a long time.”
“We do have some impacts to the local businesses in the area and it’s just, how do we balance the impact on those businesses with the needs of the larger community?” Golka said.
Twenty-one collisions have involved the railroad there between 2015 and 2019. Only one was a train-vehicle crash.
An overpass has the potential to reduce traffic delays and associated costs, and would have the potential to reduce train-vehicle collisions and vehicle-vehicle collisions, officials said.
Jose Gaytan, a Grand Island resident, said he thinks the community would benefit from having an overpass at Broadwell.
Gaytan works construction and uses Broadwell frequently to go from one end of the city to the other.
“I believe we need it,” he said. “Two weeks ago, a train was stopped for over half an hour. It just backs up traffic. I know costwise people might think we can’t afford, but hopefully that’s something that will get paid off in the long run.”
Another Grand Island resident, Tonja Brown, expressed concerns about how the project could affect local businesses.
“I understand the issues around the backing up of traffic, and I understand it’s hazardous, so I think having some level of solution there is a good idea,” Brown said. “My biggest concern is making sure we engage those business owners that are right there on either side of the tracks, because they’ll be significantly impacted by the solutions being proposed.”
An underpass was considered but not recommended, Golka said.
The city has two underpasses, at Sycamore and at Eddy streets, which have drainage and flooding problems, he said.
It would also be cost prohibitive, Golka said.
Grade separations, also proposed, would not provide the safety benefits the city seeks.
“We looked at expanding the crossing to a five-lane section through there to see if we can get anything with increased capacity at the crossing,” he said, “but we saw minimal benefit for what we’re really looking for.”
Public Works Director John Collins said an overpass on Broadwell has been in the works since he joined city government in 2011.
“This will be a huge benefit for both capacity and safety,” Collins said. “At that intersection, when you combine the number of trains with the number of traffic, you have the highest risk factor there in the whole state.”
He added, “It will be very helpful.”
A similar public session was held in March, and a third session is being scheduled for 2021 to present the community with a solution based on its input.
After the third hearing, the study will be finalized and submitted to the Federal Highway Administration and Nebraska Department of Transportation.
For more information on the project, visit the city of Grand Island website at bit.ly/3eU9NDI.
Materials on the PEL study are available for review at bit.ly/36tDXtT.
