Input sought on Broadwell Avenue railroad crossing overpass proposal

Gaytan works construction and uses Broadwell frequently to go from one end of the city to the other.

“I believe we need it,” he said. “Two weeks ago, a train was stopped for over half an hour. It just backs up traffic. I know costwise people might think we can’t afford, but hopefully that’s something that will get paid off in the long run.”

Another Grand Island resident, Tonja Brown, expressed concerns about how the project could affect local businesses.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I understand the issues around the backing up of traffic, and I understand it’s hazardous, so I think having some level of solution there is a good idea,” Brown said. “My biggest concern is making sure we engage those business owners that are right there on either side of the tracks, because they’ll be significantly impacted by the solutions being proposed.”

An underpass was considered but not recommended, Golka said.

The city has two underpasses, at Sycamore and at Eddy streets, which have drainage and flooding problems, he said.

It would also be cost prohibitive, Golka said.

Grade separations, also proposed, would not provide the safety benefits the city seeks.