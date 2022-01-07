Input sought throughout Grand Island diocese during synod hearings

Parishes in the Grand Island Diocese, like Catholic dioceses throughout the world, are coming together in the next couple of months to share their thoughts.
The sessions are part of a synod called by Pope Francis. The consultations in the local churches comprise the listening phase.
Both Catholics and non-Catholics are invited to the gatherings, which will be held in Grand Island through Feb. 24.
Pope Francis “is asking people in every diocese throughout the world to participate in the synod by attending a local consultation,” Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt wrote in a letter to the diocese.
Normally, a synod is a gathering of bishops. Recent themes have involved the new evangelization, the family, young people and the Amazon.
Pope Francis now wants to focus on the synod process itself, which has come to be known as synodality. A definition of synodality is “journeying together.”
The pope wants to “involve the greater church” in consultation, says Armando Chavarria, director of faith formation and evangelization for the Grand Island diocese.
“The idea of the synod in the eyes of Pope Francis is that we’re on a journey together — the church and the world,” he said.
“So the idea is that we want to hear from anyone,” Chavarria said. “We want to hear from people who are marginalized, people who are in poverty, migrants, maybe groups that often are not associated with the Catholic church,” including prisoners and other communities, he said.
One question, the focus of the sessions, will be asked throughout the world: “A synodal church, in announcing the Gospel, ‘journeys together.’ How is this ‘journeying together’ happening today in your local church? What steps does the Spirit invite us to take in order to grow in our ‘journeying together?’”
The sessions are being held throughout the Grand Island Diocese, which consists of 70 parishes. Thirty-six of the churches are main parishes and the other 34 are mission parishes.
If people are not able to attend one session, they may attend another parish’s gathering, said Chavarria, who is the diocese’s liaison with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Each parish will provide a report of its own consultation by March 19.
Chavarria and other members of a team will synthesize those reports into one document. The idea “is for us to discern what we think the Holy Spirit is saying through the people,” he said.
The summary will be presented to those who participated and other interested people. Their final thoughts will be combined with the synthesis into a document of fewer than 10 pages, which will be sent to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Such a document will be forwarded to the Conference of Catholic Bishops from every American diocese.