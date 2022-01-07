Input sought throughout Grand Island diocese during synod hearings

“So the idea is that we want to hear from anyone,” Chavarria said. “We want to hear from people who are marginalized, people who are in poverty, migrants, maybe groups that often are not associated with the Catholic church,” including prisoners and other communities, he said.

One question, the focus of the sessions, will be asked throughout the world: “A synodal church, in announcing the Gospel, ‘journeys together.’ How is this ‘journeying together’ happening today in your local church? What steps does the Spirit invite us to take in order to grow in our ‘journeying together?’”

The sessions are being held throughout the Grand Island Diocese, which consists of 70 parishes. Thirty-six of the churches are main parishes and the other 34 are mission parishes.

If people are not able to attend one session, they may attend another parish’s gathering, said Chavarria, who is the diocese’s liaison with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Each parish will provide a report of its own consultation by March 19.