Inside the massive undertaking to reopen Grand Island Public Schools

The boys and girls in Dave White’s second grade class entered their Shoemaker Elementary School classroom on a recent Tuesday with their masks on, no big deal, as if wearing a three-ply face covering struck them the same as putting on a T-shirt.
They waved hello — no hugging, no touching — immediately washed their hands in the classroom sink, then sat down in spaced-out desks to start the day’s lessons.
It all felt shockingly normal, until a quiet little girl approached Mr. White near the school day’s end and shattered the facade of normalcy.
When it first happened, my daddy got really sick, she told her teacher for the first time.
“Your daddy got really sick when you were a first-grader?” White asked. She nodded solemnly. Very, very sick.
The girl, White, and so many others in the Grand Island Public Schools system know people who have been hospitalized and died earlier this year when COVID-19 ravaged Hall County.
“We know how real this is. We know how dangerous this is,” White said. “And I think it makes us all the more committed to trying everything in our power to keep each other and our students safe.”
Many gargantuan questions swirl around Nebraska school districts as they reopen this fall. Health and education experts are attempting to weigh the value of in-person education vs. the risks of reopening. Some teachers worry that not all schools are doing enough to keep teachers safe. Best safety practices constantly shift as we better understand COVID-19. And, beneath all that, a bedrock question: Is it possible to safely reopen?
As those questions continue to swirl, what’s happening in Grand Island is a sight to behold.
Consider: The 9,900-student school district sprang into action early this summer. It formed a 21-person pandemic response team, which created six design teams, recruited an outside medical advisory group, added hundreds more school district employees to dozens of subcommittees and produced three models for what school would look like this fall.
While producing these models, school leaders solved logistical challenges so massive that they remind you more of a small army waging a military offensive than a district trying to start the year on time.
After school leaders put into place dozens of new protocols at 23, the district’s 23 schools did indeed reopen their doors in August.
Its leaders did so knowing that Grand Island’s schools are all one outbreak away from closing.
“We had no idea how we would start this school year and we still have no idea how we will end it,” says Superintendent Tawana Grover. “It feels like a matter of life and death if we bring our kids to school, and it feels in some way like a matter of life and death if we keep them at home.
“At some point … we said, ‘OK, Grand Island Public Schools is going forward as safely as we possibly can.’”
Starting in April, a logistics subcommittee headed by chief financial officer Virgil Harden began to procure the following: Roughly 100,000 three-ply cotton masks; hundreds more N-95 masks for school nurses; 500 gallons of hand sanitizer; hundreds of plastic glass shields; hundreds of gallons of sanitizing spray; dozens of atomizers to apply that spray; 1,200 no-touch thermometers; 600 Chrome books to distribute in case the district goes remote; hundreds of Verizon Wi-Fi hot spots for students without internet access; and exactly one omnidirectional 4G LTE network tower that soon will connect students who live within a two-mile radius of Howard Elementary to the Internet.
As challenging as the logistics were, the new rules of school — and how they would work when put into place — proved tougher, Harden and others say.
Take recess, for example. Many Grand Island elementary schools have new playgrounds, complete with equipment that’s catnip to a 7-year-old. The decision was made to rope these off with snow fence, so they wouldn’t become places where the virus could move from one student to another. And then a cascade of decisions had to be made about how to separate classrooms during recess, the timing of recess and the sanitizing process.
White’s second-graders now have recess as a class in a specific, cordoned-off area, playing with classroom soccer balls and footballs that are then sanitized by a custodian using a misting solution freshly mixed every 24 hours.
The same cascading series of decisions had to be made about lunch, music, PE, entering the building, exiting the building, and on and on.
Maddie Fennell, executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association, said good decision-making is happening in some school districts — but not all.
Schools like Chadron, Ralston and Omaha Westside have opened using science, best practices and transparency, Fennell said.
But other schools are putting the health of students, teachers and their wider communities at risk, she said. These schools’ leaders are pretending the pandemic can’t make it to their community and ignoring science. Fennell and many educators worry this lack of planning could lead to public health disaster.
In a survey of 3,000 Nebraska teachers, 45 percent said that weren’t ready to return to work, based on what they knew about their school district’s reopening plan.
Even more frightening to Fennell: Nearly one in three teachers surveyed by the NSEA said they are more likely to retire or leave teaching early.
“Chadron is different than Omaha. But there should be a uniformity of response to answering the big questions,” Fennell said. “What happens if there’s community spread? What happens if we get to red on our local risk dial? What are we doing, specifically, to keep people as safe as we can?”
“Not everyone is doing that, and it is deeply problematic.”
Part of the success or failure of safely reopening involves partnering with — and listening to — public health experts. Dr. Brandon Grimm and other experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have done more than 50 in-person or virtual visits to schools across the state.
There are hallmarks schools should hit if they want to reopen safely. Grimm thinks: Constant masking of all employees and students; keeping individual classes isolated from other classrooms and grade levels; limiting or eliminating choir and band, which can dramatically spread the virus; figuring out how to keep students outside as much as possible; and consistent social distancing as students come to school, eat lunch and leave.
“We can still do this well for schools,” Grimm says. “We are going to see more cases in schools, we just are. But if we can catch them quickly, if we can quickly test, trace and quarantine, we can still be successful.”
Grand Island has put into place most of the COVID reopening protocols that Grimm identifies as key, but not all. The school district still is holding choir and band practice. Many schools still are using cafeterias. And, inside those classrooms, the reality is that students’ desks can’t always be placed six feet apart. There simply isn’t enough room.
After consulting with the local health department and several local doctors all summer, Grover had to make the call.
“I cannot tell you how much sleep I lost this summer thinking about reopening, waking up in the middle of the night, wondering, ‘Am I making the right decision?’” Grover said. “There are lives at stake here. Nothing about this is straightforward or simple.”
Reality hasn’t been perfect. A classroom at Engleman Elementary quarantined after a student tested positive. In August, the high school football team did likewise after two members of the football staff got sick.
But Grand Island Public Schools is now a month into school. It’s still open.
“The truth is that we’re grateful for every day that we have with our students at this point,” Grover says.
