Inside the massive undertaking to reopen Grand Island Public Schools

The boys and girls in Dave White’s second grade class entered their Shoemaker Elementary School classroom on a recent Tuesday with their masks on, no big deal, as if wearing a three-ply face covering struck them the same as putting on a T-shirt.

They waved hello — no hugging, no touching — immediately washed their hands in the classroom sink, then sat down in spaced-out desks to start the day’s lessons.

It all felt shockingly normal, until a quiet little girl approached Mr. White near the school day’s end and shattered the facade of normalcy.

When it first happened, my daddy got really sick, she told her teacher for the first time.

“Your daddy got really sick when you were a first-grader?” White asked. She nodded solemnly. Very, very sick.

The girl, White, and so many others in the Grand Island Public Schools system know people who have been hospitalized and died earlier this year when COVID-19 ravaged Hall County.

“We know how real this is. We know how dangerous this is,” White said. “And I think it makes us all the more committed to trying everything in our power to keep each other and our students safe.”