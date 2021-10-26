Inspired by nature, Marquette artists create unique instrument

“We looked online and realized that when whales make those sounds, at the decibels that they do they actually kill fish.”

One listener left with an upset stomach, Raynovich said.

The source of inspiration came from another artist, American composer Harry Partch, who was known for inventing experimental instruments, Reineke said.

“He built something a little bit similar to this but didn’t build the resonating chamber as tall as the sound wave actually is. So (Raynovich) wanted to see what it would be like to make that the way that he wasn’t able to kind of complete the sentence and see what that would sound like.”

Raynovich said Partch’s influence permeated the composition, called “tre’,” as well.

“I was inspired by him in the sense that he talks about this corporeal music. He complained that your European Western art music took a turn with Bach and went to where it was all heady, and not anything about physicality. And he said almost all other cultures has a physicality to music.”