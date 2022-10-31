Instead of closet, couple kept skeletons in front yard

Skeletons were busy at 1031 Sagewood Ave. the last few weeks — cleaning windows, peering over a fence, attacking each other and getting married.

Kris and Larry Coates, who live in the house, were busy arranging several fake skeletons in anticipation of Halloween.

They rearranged the figures regularly. In one scene, two skeletons take off after another with a leaf blower.

In another, three skeletons flee from an inflatable figure on horseback.

On other days, skeletons laid out on towels sunbathing, jumped into a convertible and faced off with an inflatable dragon.

Quite a few neighbors have taken pictures or stopped to visit with the homeowners. One person even brought over cookies.

"Both of us get a kick out of how much people appreciate it," Larry Coates said.

Kris Coates really enjoys the holidays, including Halloween and Christmas, her husband said. She comes up with the ideas, and he helps them come to fruition.

"She's the creative one. I'm just along for the ride," he said.

Last Wednesday, the skeletons were dressed as if they were getting married.

The next day, the couple put up a sign indicating the skeletons were going on their honeymoon, "so they won't be back," he said.

The couple was actually not around for Halloween itself. They were in Wentzville, Missouri, visiting their daughter.

But they signaled last week that they would be gone.

The couple has lived in the house for nine and a half years.

Their address, by the way, fits Halloween perfectly. Kids go trick-or-treating on the 31st day of the 10th month.

"We immediately realized that when we bought it, that we live in the Halloween house," Larry Coates said.