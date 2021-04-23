Interest continues to grow for home gardening and landscaping

Last spring, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who were homebound decided to plant a garden, grow some houseplants or do some landscaping around their homes.

According to Elizabeth Exstrom, Hall County Extension educator and horticulturist, last year, as the pandemic kept many people home, horticultural sales were 10% to 15% or more higher than normal.

“It wasn’t just vegetable gardening, but horticulture in general with houseplants and landscaping,” Exstrom said.

As an Extension horticulturist, she said, she received a sizable increase in calls from people asking for advice with gardening, houseplants or landscaping.

“We saw a lot of interest,” Exstrom said.

But the verdict is still out on whether that interest in home horticulture will continue now that society is opening up as more and more people are vaccinated.

“It is still a little too early whether or not we are going to see the great influx of the number of gardeners that we saw last year,” said Exstrom. “I have heard that some garden centers were planning a 10% to 15% increase over last year just to make sure that they are covered.”