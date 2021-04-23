Interest continues to grow for home gardening and landscaping

Last spring, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, many people who were homebound decided to plant a garden, grow some houseplants or do some landscaping around their homes.
According to Elizabeth Exstrom, Hall County Extension educator and horticulturist, last year, as the pandemic kept many people home, horticultural sales were 10% to 15% or more higher than normal.
“It wasn’t just vegetable gardening, but horticulture in general with houseplants and landscaping,” Exstrom said.
As an Extension horticulturist, she said, she received a sizable increase in calls from people asking for advice with gardening, houseplants or landscaping.
“We saw a lot of interest,” Exstrom said.
But the verdict is still out on whether that interest in home horticulture will continue now that society is opening up as more and more people are vaccinated.
“It is still a little too early whether or not we are going to see the great influx of the number of gardeners that we saw last year,” said Exstrom. “I have heard that some garden centers were planning a 10% to 15% increase over last year just to make sure that they are covered.”
In terms of garden seeds, she said in talking with a number of commercial seed providers she learned that they had to order their seeds or bedding plants earlier than normal because of that anticipated demand based on sales last year.
In 2020, she received more than her share of calls from home horticulturists on a wide variety of topics.
“People had more time to be outside and were noticing things earlier, Exstrom said. “It was a good opportunity to go through some diagnostics (insect problem, plant disease or environmental problems) and try to figure out what the cause was.”
To help all the first-time or inexperienced gardeners, she said, Nebraska Extension offered “Go Big Red Virtual Learning Series.”
“We started it in 2020 and we offered it again in 2021,” Exstrom said.
Topics covered in the series included how to use artificial lights, starting seeds from scratch, houseplants, vegetable gardening 101 and more.
“That series has had a really great following, not only in Nebraska, but nationally,” Exstrom said. “We had a lot of individuals who would get on this webinar series and participate with us. We are going to continue it throughout the growing season.”
The series is on YouTube at “gro big red virtual learning series.”
April is National Garden Month. Back in the 1980s, the National Garden Bureau worked with 23 cosponsoring national horticultural organizations to legislate National Garden Week, and in 1986 President Reagan signed the original proclamation. In 2002, the National Gardening Association resolved to extend the celebration to encompass the entire month of April.
Also, Thursday was Earth Day, which is another motivating factor for growing a garden.
The pandemic focused a lot of attention on what people can do to improve their health, as well.
According to AARP, in addition to providing nutritious veggies, fruits and beautiful flowers, gardening offers a variety of health benefits, including:
— Exposure to vitamin D.
— Decreased dementia risk.
— Mood-boosting benefits.
— Enjoyable aerobic exercise.
— Helps combat loneliness.
It is also a way to lose some weight, save money, relieve stress, improve sleep and have some quality family time.
“There are really a lot of benefits from gardening,” Exstrom said.
While April started out with above seasonal average temperatures and there was sufficient sunshine and moisture to turn everything green, the weather quickly returned to seasonal norms. This week it has been on the cool side.
“The cold temperature really brought us back to reality,” Exstrom said. “Our average freeze is usually the end of April anyway and our average frost-free day is usually not until Mother’s Day.”
She said, “If you are chomping at the bit to get those warm season crops in the garden, we really recommend waiting until Mother’s Day just because at that point in time soils are really going to be warm and the plants are going to grow much better if you wait.”
But, Exstrom said, the recent cold mornings probably did affect some plants and flowering trees because they were off to a quicker start due to the above normal temperatures early in the month.
“There is still plenty of time for them to recover and put on new leaves if they need to,” she said.
Exstrom said people still have time to start a garden, but the earlier the better in securing the necessary seeds and other needs due to the anticipated demand that home gardening could create on commercial suppliers.
“Planning ahead is always going to be helpful,” she said.