Interest grows in field pea production

There has been a lot of interest in growing field peas in the last five years across Nebraska.
A common question growers have though is, which varieties are best for my area? The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting field days this month to help answer grower questions through variety trial demonstration plots.
One of these field trials is located near Venango in Perkins County where 26 varieties were tested under dryland growing conditions. UNL speakers and reps from various seed companies will be present at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, to answer questions and discuss the variety trial on Steve Tucker’s farm. (How to get there: From Brandon, travel two miles southwest on Highway 23 and one mile north on county road 316. The plot is located on the west side of the road.)
For more information about the field day, contact Dipak Santra at 308-632-1244 or dsantra2@unl.edu; or Vernon Florke at 308-249-3161.
SCAL Weed Management Field Day June 23
Nebraska Extension will host an in-person Weed Management Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, near Clay Center.
This field day will include on-site demonstration of new technologies and herbicide applications for weed control in corn, soybeans, sorghum and sweet corn. The field day is free to participants which includes coffee, rolls and lunch. On-site registration opens at 8:30 a.m., but pre-registration is requested to ensure an accurate head count for lunch and refreshments.
CCA credits are available by participating in this field day.
The field day will be at the South Central Ag Lab near Clay Center. The fields/buildings are located 12.4 miles east of Hastings on Highway 6 (GPS Coordinates: 40.57539, -98.13776).
Pre-registration and more information about the field day, including speakers and a list of sponsors, can be found online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday. Questions can be directed to Amit Jhala, Extension weed specialist, at 402-472-1534 or amit.jhala@unl.edu.
NCTA Agronomy Youth Field Day set for July 7
Nebraska Extension in Frontier County will host its fifth annual Agronomy Youth Field Day at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture campus in Curtis on July 7.
This field day will focus on drone weed control, planter technology, using drones for crop management, creating healthy soil, and plant disease identification. Nebraska Extension and NCTA will partner together to provide fun and educational activities to youth ages 9-18 years old. Participants will have hands-on experiences to learn the science of agronomy and Nebraska crops.
This six-hour field day is a great opportunity for youth statewide to gain important life skills while learning about careers in science and agronomy, irrigation and mechanized agriculture. Interactive sessions will be organized into two tracts for kids ages 9-11 and 12-18. Sessions include field, laboratory and classroom activities.
Register online by July 1 at: https://go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday.
For more information, contact Nebraska Extension in Frontier County at 308-367-4424 or email Kathy Burr at kathy.burr@unl.edu.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.