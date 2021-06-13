Interest grows in field pea production

There has been a lot of interest in growing field peas in the last five years across Nebraska.

A common question growers have though is, which varieties are best for my area? The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is hosting field days this month to help answer grower questions through variety trial demonstration plots.

One of these field trials is located near Venango in Perkins County where 26 varieties were tested under dryland growing conditions. UNL speakers and reps from various seed companies will be present at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, to answer questions and discuss the variety trial on Steve Tucker’s farm. (How to get there: From Brandon, travel two miles southwest on Highway 23 and one mile north on county road 316. The plot is located on the west side of the road.)

For more information about the field day, contact Dipak Santra at 308-632-1244 or dsantra2@unl.edu; or Vernon Florke at 308-249-3161.

SCAL Weed Management Field Day June 23

Nebraska Extension will host an in-person Weed Management Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, near Clay Center.