Matt Fisher wasn’t necessarily looking to return to school district leadership, but the timing being just right, Grand Island Public Schools new interim superintendent is committed to the role.

Fisher found about Grand Island Public Schools’ superintendent search like many did.

“I found out about it just through newspaper and other media’s advertising … that (then-Superintendent) Dr. (Tawana) Grover was leaving.”

At the time Fisher was still director of public finance at First National Capital Markets.

Before then (2012-2019), he was superintendent of Northwest Public Schools.

Soon after the news Grover was moving on, Fisher was pleasantly surprised to find out the new superintendent wouldn’t necessarily be hired internally, he said.

Instead, the district was seeking an 18-month interim superintendent.

“I started wrestling with well, is that a direction that I would want to go or not?” Fisher said. “It was kind of back and forth.”

Once Fisher found out more details from Nebraska Association of School Boards, he knew.

“(I) ultimately decided to throw my name in.”

During his interview with the GIPS Board of Education in early January, board members were visibly pleased when Fisher expressed he’d be interested in staying beyond an interim period, should it be the “right fit.”

“My sense was to just approach the job as if I was going to be there beyond the year and a half. As I look at my career, I’m probably going to work beyond another year and a half,” he said. “I would prefer – if the fit is right – to stay in this job, probably until I’m ready to retire.”

Fisher won’t have a free pass to become the next long-term superintendent. He said he doesn’t approach the interim position any different than a longer-term hire.

“There are some things to be addressed, and certainly some opportunities to be realized … we don’t want to march in time and let those things go.”

Things like employee recruitment and retention, which he called “priority one.”

“Starting from the teacher level, right on down through all of our classified positions, I think it’s really critical that we hang on to the good people that we have, … then figuring out ways to bring new people into all those different roles that we have to fill.”

There comes the realization that equity is not just student-centered.

“As I think about all of our staff, certainly, the diversity that we have in our teaching ranks is less than the diversity that we have in some of our classified positions.”

Those factors are important, Fisher said, especially when “thinking about how we make sure we’re serving their needs, or their needs might be a little bit different than some of their colleagues.

“When you’re talking about employees, you have to have some fairly clear-cut expectations. I think sometimes we have to be cognizant of how family … or household situations differ from this employee to that and make sure that the guidelines that we’re creating allow for those differences.”

Fisher is originally from a small town, over the years leading and teaching in smaller school districts. He said living, teaching and leading smaller schools means equity is easier to manage than in a large district like GIPS.

The main factor, Fisher indicated, is knowing the district’s staff, students and community.

“There are so many moving parts,” he said of his new school district. “I always want to be pretty hands on in terms of knowing what’s going on in different buildings, really trying to get into buildings and be able to get a sense for, here’s some really great things that are going on in this school; maybe here’s some challenges that this school has that we’re not seeing in other areas.

“I think it’s part of how I’ve always approached administration.”

He doesn’t exactly want to be “that man behind the curtain,” then?

Fisher chuckled.

“No, I don’t.”