International Bigfoot Conference planned April 23-24 in Hastings
International Bigfoot Conference planned April 23-24 in Hastings

HASTINGS — The Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center will present the fourth annual International Bigfoot Conference April 23-24 in Hastings at the Chautauqua Park Pavilion, 2219 W. Fifth St.

This is Nebraska’s largest and only educational conference of this nature. The hostess and founder, Harriett McFeely, Nebraska’s Official Bigfoot Lady, has a goal to bring further knowledge and appreciation of this unique species through educational and scientific facts.

The conference will be a fun and educational event for people of all ages. There will be speakers from Moscow, Russia, and the United States, with merchandise vendors, food vendors, a raffle and a Bigfoot movie played at the Hastings Museum Theater. Participants will hear firsthand testimonies and information about Bigfoot and the research into this elusive creature in the Midwest.

Special guests include featured speaker Dr. Igor Burtsev from Moscow; Ken Gerhard, cryptozoologist and author; Scott Barta, Sasquatch Investigation of the Rockies and author; Ron Meyer and Alan Megargle, movie/documentary producers; Shelly Bible and Jan Nipper, Handicaped Accessible Garden spokespersons; the famous She-Squatchers, Jen and Tammy; Robin Haynes McCray, Forest People researcher; and Kenny Collins, Nebraska’s Official Bigfoot Guy!

To purchase tickets, go to nebraskabigfootmuseum.com.

For more information, contact McFeely at 402-705-0000. Visitors are welcome at the Nebraska Bigfoot Crossroads of American Museum and Research Center, 1205 E. 42nd St., in Hastings.

