International shipping ‘crisis’ hits fireworks supplies in Grand Island, across U.S.

“Our orders for 2022 are already placed,” Williams said.

Timing and transportation issues have trickled down from shipping to wholesale, further to consumer outlets like Wolf’s.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm situation,” Wolf said. “I’m encouraging people that we know that come here to buy their big stuff early. If they want to get it they should get it the first part of this week.”

Wolf said 2021 thus far has been unprecedented.

“The availability of ordering fireworks was a lot less than what it has been, and we’ve been doing this for 22 years,” he said.

Word had been spreading by the time Wolf opened up his trailer stand Monday morning.

“Sales are starting out great,” he said. “This morning we had customers waiting on us while the fire inspector was finishing his inspection.”

Wolf stopped short of saying supply will not keep up with demand.

“Our suppliers had about one-third of the supply of varieties of what we had in the past,” he said. “In times when we’ve been running low we’ve been able to go to our suppliers and get more stock. We were told that wasn’t going to happen.”