International shipping ‘crisis’ hits fireworks supplies in Grand Island, across U.S.

Stateside fireworks availability in 2021 is looking to be a dud.
Russell Wolf manages a fireworks stand on South Locust.
“We’ve had several people that have stopped by because they’re heard fireworks were going to be in short supply — which they are,” Wolf said.
The short supply is affecting the nation — not just Grand Island, said Larry Farnsworth, National Fireworks Association (NFA) spokesman.
“There is definitely going to be a shortage,” Farnsworth said.
A bust in Fourth of July 2021’s supply follows a two-year boom. Farnsworth said, “2019 was the first year the consumer fireworks industry had hit $1 billion in sales.”
Not to be outdone, 2020 sales blasted to nearly $2 billion. He credited the pandemic-era Fourth of July’s success to three major factors.
“Fireworks give you a sense of community,” Farnsworth said.
He also said sales tend to improve when the holiday falls on a weekend. Fourth of July 2020 fell on a Saturday.
Additionally, Farnsworth said many large-scale fireworks celebrations were shut down in an effort to prevent community spread. This led to more consumer purchases from stands like Wolf’s.
Come 2021, the world is a much different place.
Supplies for consumer retail businesses like Wolf’s aren’t necessarily burdened by supply itself. Rather, Farnsworth said, it’s just getting the fireworks here.
“There is a severe shipping crisis in the fireworks industry,” he said. “There has been a container shortage.”
A container shortage may not necessarily be at the top of a list of a consumer’s explanation for the stateside shortage, but like many things the shipping industry was hit hard by the pandemic.
In short, Farnsworth explained, the pandemic put restrictions on shipping, eventually affecting the size of transportation vessels. Smaller ships mean smaller hauls.
Typically, one 40-foot container holding fireworks has cost about $9,000 to ship, he said. In 2021, shipping one container of fireworks can cost more than $20,000.
Handling is a factor as well, Farnsworth said. In the shipping industry, fireworks are handled as hazardous materials.
“Let’s face it, the ports don’t want to have a lot of hazardous materials to ship,” he said.
The logistical crisis the fireworks industry is facing spurred the National Fireworks Association and its roughly 1,200 members to reach out to United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, asking for an examination and evaluation of shipping infrastructure.
“The pandemic has thrown the world’s transportation network into total chaos,” NFA asserted in a mid-March letter to Buttigieg.
An estimated 90% of fireworks brought stateside are manufactured in China. Farnsworth said that, coupled with the product’s origin, being a “seasonal industry” makes fireworks sales a delicate balance between timing and overseas transportation.
In the meantime, ports are backing up — “jammed,” said Dan Williams, owner of Wild Willy’s Fireworks, which has a network of retail sites and a central warehouse based in Springfield.
“We’re still waiting on 2021 containers,” Williams said.
Many municipalities — including Grand Island — have a timeframe for legally selling fireworks, giving the hyper-seasonal industry sometimes just a few days to set up, sell and tear down. By city ordinance fireworks sales in Grand Island are permitted to begin June 28 and end at the stroke of midnight July 4.
The NFA’s letter to Buttigieg states, “… consumer fireworks being mostly a seasonal industry, any kind of hiccup and a specifically designed schedule can cause complete upheaval.”
Warehouses like Wild Willy’s have options for their late arrivals, Williams said.
“We’ll put them away and sell them next year,” he said. Depending on demand in celebrations forthcoming, unjamming the ports could lead to exponentially higher supplies.
“Our orders for 2022 are already placed,” Williams said.
Timing and transportation issues have trickled down from shipping to wholesale, further to consumer outlets like Wolf’s.
“It’s kind of a perfect storm situation,” Wolf said. “I’m encouraging people that we know that come here to buy their big stuff early. If they want to get it they should get it the first part of this week.”
Wolf said 2021 thus far has been unprecedented.
“The availability of ordering fireworks was a lot less than what it has been, and we’ve been doing this for 22 years,” he said.
Word had been spreading by the time Wolf opened up his trailer stand Monday morning.
“Sales are starting out great,” he said. “This morning we had customers waiting on us while the fire inspector was finishing his inspection.”
Wolf stopped short of saying supply will not keep up with demand.
“Our suppliers had about one-third of the supply of varieties of what we had in the past,” he said. “In times when we’ve been running low we’ve been able to go to our suppliers and get more stock. We were told that wasn’t going to happen.”
Williams said he feels for the operators of small stands like Wolf’s that raise money for nonprofits.
“The tough thing is probably for these mom and pop stands. They buy less but can’t go back and get more,” he said.
Wolf said that sales are strong. Early sales, like those Monday, could shorten his season.
“We’ve got a lot of repeat customers,” he said. “We do a lot of business on the Fourth of July. We are not going to be able to go back and get more like we have in the past.”
The fireworks infrastructure crisis — an international problem reaching Grand Island — has no fast, easy solution, Williams said.
“I don’t think this is going to work itself out in a year,” he said.
