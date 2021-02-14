Internship honors Nebraska Farm Bureau leader

The Steve Nelson Yeutter Institute International Trade Internship Award from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Clayton Yeutter Institute of International Trade and Finance honors a longtime Nebraska Farm Bureau leader, as it helps students gain valuable experience in the nation’s Capital.

Applications for the internship award are now open and due Feb. 18. More information is available at https://yeutter-institute.unl.edu/nelson-yeutter-international-trade-internship-award.

The new internship award honors Steve Nelson, who served for nearly 20 years on the Nebraska Farm Bureau board of directors and was president from 2011-2020.

“While at Nebraska Farm Bureau, Steve Nelson stressed the importance of trade in Nebraska, and providing this opportunity to young people in agriculture seems like a great way to carry on his legacy,” said Mark McHargue of Central City, newly elected president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

He said because of Nebraska Farm Bureau’s involvement in the trade arena and support for agricultural youth and leadership development, “We felt that this internship was a perfect match for these priorities.”