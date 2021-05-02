Internships vital to the Grand Island workforce

She said hiring interns can also benefit a business in other ways than just finding future employees.

“By hiring an intern, full-time staff can delegate their tasks to allow for time to take on more creative high-level work that would otherwise go untouched,” Johnson said. “Interns also bring in a fresh, new perspective to the company and can provide insight and individual skills to supplement the full-time team’s work.”

At the chamber, Johnson said, internships have played an important role in its operation.

She said the chamber hired Courtney Lierman as an intern during her senior year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Lierman is now chamber vice president in charge of talent pipeline.

Johnson said Lierman’s degree in advertising and public relations, along with her personality, work ethic and drive, “fit perfectly with our needs.”

“We offered her a full-time position immediately,” she said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that our next intern who starts in May will be equally perfect for our organization.”

Developing high-demand, high-skill and high-paying career opportunities in Grand Island has been identified as essential to the future economic growth of our community, Johnson said.