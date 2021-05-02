Internships vital to the Grand Island workforce

Last month was National Internship Awareness Month.
Career Edge Organization founded National Internship Awareness Month to celebrate the benefits of internships and the opportunities they provide to students.
In Grand Island, the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce is working to access the numerous benefits that internships can bring to the community workforce, said Cindy Johnson, chamber president.
Johnson said internship programs can be the key to finding future high-skilled employees — a problem that more than 73% of Grand Island businesses say they are experiencing.
“By implementing a program, a business is also establishing a talent pipeline of future interns and employees,” she said. “In fact, surveys on internship programs show that more than half of eligible interns are likely to become full-time hires upon the end of their internship.”
But, nationwide, internship programs have been hurt by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, reports the news service Axios.
Axios reported the share of internship postings is down 15% from 2020, and 39% from 2019. But its article also reported that internship-related searches recently are up 38% from 2020, though still 8.3% lower than 2019.
Johnson said internship programs allow employers to test-drive talent and determine if their interns would be a good fit for the work and culture in a full-time role.
She said hiring interns can also benefit a business in other ways than just finding future employees.
“By hiring an intern, full-time staff can delegate their tasks to allow for time to take on more creative high-level work that would otherwise go untouched,” Johnson said. “Interns also bring in a fresh, new perspective to the company and can provide insight and individual skills to supplement the full-time team’s work.”
At the chamber, Johnson said, internships have played an important role in its operation.
She said the chamber hired Courtney Lierman as an intern during her senior year at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Lierman is now chamber vice president in charge of talent pipeline.
Johnson said Lierman’s degree in advertising and public relations, along with her personality, work ethic and drive, “fit perfectly with our needs.”
“We offered her a full-time position immediately,” she said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that our next intern who starts in May will be equally perfect for our organization.”
Developing high-demand, high-skill and high-paying career opportunities in Grand Island has been identified as essential to the future economic growth of our community, Johnson said.
“For years, Grand Island business and community leaders have experienced the challenges of meeting labor force needs without a traditional four-year college or university to attract young people to the area,” she said.
Partnering with Wayne State College (WSC) and Grow Grand Island, Johnson said, the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce has developed a strategy to bring young talent to the Grand Island area by the 2024 school year: The Grand Island Cooperative Internship Program.
She said this co-op program will create a path for students to combine their classroom education with real work experience at an area business.
“Students in the program will have scholarship support from WSC their first three years and then spend their fourth year working full time at a Grand Island business,” Johnson said.
She said the co-op program will attract talent to Grand Island and improve the skills of the community’s existing workforce.
“If we were able to bring in high-paying or high-skilled jobs, it would cause a ripple effect — increasing wages, creating new jobs and meeting the ever-growing business needs,” Johnson said.
Beyond the Grand Island area, she said, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, gave five goals for the state of Nebraska this year.
Johnson said goal No. 2 states the importance of growing the workforce by developing, retaining and attracting talent.
“This issue of strengthening the workforce is not just local, but a statewide priority,” she said. “Internships are just a small stepping stone in the advancement of Grand Island’s present and future workforce.”