Intersection of North Road, Capital Avenue open

The intersection of North Road and Capital Avenue opened to traffic on Friday, according to the city of Grand Island Public Works Department.

That work is part of the North Road Paving Improvement Project, which includes reconstruction from Capital Avenue to Highway 2. The project consists of removal of the existing 24-foot-wide asphalt roadway and the construction of a concrete curb and gutter, three-lane, 41-foot-wide roadway section.

A roundabout was constructed at the intersection. The project included storm sewer construction, sidewalk improvements, water main adjustments and sanitary sewer extension at Northview Drive.

Final seeding, sodding and construction cleanup are to be completed next spring.

