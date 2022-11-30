Interstate 80 between Shelton, Wood River reopens after peroxide leak

Interstate 80 from Shelton to Wood River has reopened after crews cleaned up an organic peroxide leak.
The Nebraska State Patrol said cleanup efforts took about 24 hours. In a Facebook post, the patrol said a crash caused the leak, which required specialized Hazmat cleanup. There were no injuries.
"Thanks to Nebraska Department of Transportation, many local firefighters, and HMR of North Platte for their work in some tough conditions to get this cleaned up," the patrol said, noting a word of thanks to motorists for their patience as well.