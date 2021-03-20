Interview with Admissions: Doane University

CRETE — When Doane University in Crete switched from in-person classes to online classes last spring, it also closed all campus offices, said Kyle McMurray, Doane director of admissions.
“Of course the admissions office had to continue to operate to the best of our ability to try to provide prospective students with the opportunity to research Doane, and to find out if it’s the right fit for them to further their higher education.”
Consequently, he said, “we implemented a new process where we allowed students to visit virtually.”
“We took advantage of our virtual tour that is online. We also set visits with students via Zoom, so they could meet with professors, they could meet with performing arts directors, and with coaches.”
“They could also meet with admissions counselors or any other personnel on campus that a student needed to meet with to make the best decision they could on which college to attend,” he said.
He said individual student visits to the Doane campus resumed partway through the 2020 fall term.
McMurray added, “We’ve not allowed large-size group visits to come to campus at this point in time.”
“We’re still offering virtual visits for (individual) students, which has been fantastic for out-of-state students to be able to explore schools that maybe in the past they wouldn’t have because of the cost of travel.”
“Now, they’re able to do that virtually, which has really helped our out-of-state recruitment.” McMurray said Doane will continue virtual tours for both out-of-state and in-state students, noting the virtual tours developed by Doane have proved to be a silver lining from the pandemic.
Just as Doane adjusted to the pandemic, so did high schools across the country, which affected Doane’s admission process regarding GPA.
“The main reason it affected our admissions process is there really was no standard (grading) procedure that everybody used,” McMurray said.
Some schools continued with A, B, C, grading; some used pass/fail grading; and some schools froze students’ GPAs as soon as they changed to online learning.
As a result, McMurray said, “we did take a different approach to how we admitted students, both last year and then also this year because obviously it (the pandemic) affected many of the juniors as well.”
Doane still has standard operating procedures for admissions, but there were many more students who had to be reviewed on an individual basis because of the different grading systems high schools adopted because of the pandemic.
“We probably gave a little bit more leeway this year than we have in years past,” McMurray said.
ACT tests also were affected by the pandemic. In some cases, 2020 freshmen and 2021 freshmen found it difficult to take an ACT or SAT exam even once.
In addition, many students try to take the ACT or SAT exam two or three times to show themselves in the best possible academic light. But if some students found it difficult to take even one college entrance exam, then they also found it nearly impossible to take multiple college entrance exams.
As a result, McMurray said, the college “has put a lot more weight on the GPA than we have the ACT test …”
“If a student has an ACT test score or SAT test score, we will take that into consideration, but we’re putting a lot more weight for our admissions decisions on their GPA, that is for sure.”
Even before the pandemic, the university gave students the opportunity to tell Doane in advance that they wanted to submit a “test-optional“ application to the school.
He said this provided students a chance to be admitted to Doane if they believed their ACT score would not accurately reflect their ability to succeed in college.
That test-optional policy came in handy when so many 2020 freshmen and 2021 freshmen found it impossible to take any college entrance exam at all.
“We had the process in place. We just expanded it to a larger market,” so it applied to all 2020 incoming freshmen and all incoming 2021 freshmen, he said.
McMurray said Doane has not yet decided whether the universal test-optional path will be offered to all incoming 2022 freshmen or whether it will revert to the prior notification system.
He said Doane might adopt a system “somewhere in the middle. We haven’t completely vetted that out yet. I think that will be a large discussion over the next three to six months.”
He noted the pandemic prompted Doane to accept some students they might not have accepted in years past. He said Doane can look at the academic records of the 2020 freshmen students to see how successful they have been. He said Doane will have reliable data on how those students have performed this past school year.
“If we have that data, then I think we’re in good shape to be able to modify our previous policy and come with a new policy moving forward.”
Students in the 2020 freshman class had a senior year of high school that would have been considered normal prior to the tremendous disruption caused by the pandemic.
“So then we stayed with that same methodology and we still continued to use ACT and GPA to scholarship students.”
Extracurricular activities may impact the students Doane recruits, but they do not have a direct tie to the university’s academic or merit scholarships.
Extracurricular activities do impact athletic, fine arts and performing arts scholarships, as well as leadership scholarships.
The pandemic did not much affect athletic scholarships. Doane was able to evaluate fine and performing arts talents through online auditions to make scholarship decisions.
Leadership scholarships based on organizations such as FBLA, Honor Society and Boys and Girls State involve an application process. Some of those activities were interrupted by the pandemic, a situation that impacted both the 2020 and 2021 freshmen classes.
Fortunately, McMurray said, such students typically had a record of extracurricular activities during freshmen, sophomore and part of their junior years that could still be reviewed.
All changes for admission and scholarships could last a few more years, McMurray said. “We evaluate the entire student’s experience in high school when we’re making our decisions for both scholarships and admission.”
He said last year’s freshmen (now sophomores) and this year’s freshmen were affected by the pandemic just as much as upperclassmen. Doane cannot forget this when each of those classes enters the college recruiting cycle.
“When we get back to normal, we can’t just say, ‘We’re back to normal,’ and flip a switch. This is going to be a real slow curve,” McMurray said.