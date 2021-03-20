Interview with Admissions: Doane University

ACT tests also were affected by the pandemic. In some cases, 2020 freshmen and 2021 freshmen found it difficult to take an ACT or SAT exam even once.

In addition, many students try to take the ACT or SAT exam two or three times to show themselves in the best possible academic light. But if some students found it difficult to take even one college entrance exam, then they also found it nearly impossible to take multiple college entrance exams.

As a result, McMurray said, the college “has put a lot more weight on the GPA than we have the ACT test …”

“If a student has an ACT test score or SAT test score, we will take that into consideration, but we’re putting a lot more weight for our admissions decisions on their GPA, that is for sure.”

Even before the pandemic, the university gave students the opportunity to tell Doane in advance that they wanted to submit a “test-optional“ application to the school.

He said this provided students a chance to be admitted to Doane if they believed their ACT score would not accurately reflect their ability to succeed in college.

That test-optional policy came in handy when so many 2020 freshmen and 2021 freshmen found it impossible to take any college entrance exam at all.