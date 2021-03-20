Interview with Admissions: Hastings College

Schukei said Hastings College has created an online chart that students can use to match their cumulative GPA to the scholarship’s name and the amount of money offered by each category of scholarship the school offers.

However, even GPA has been complicated by the pandemic, Schukei said.

Some high schools around the country used pass/fail grades for spring semester after the pandemic struck. A few high schools didn’t provide any grades at all for second semester classes.

Also, some students have a more difficult time mastering the curriculum when it is presented in an online format.

Consequently, Schukei said, “We’re always open to talking with students and letting them explain their transcripts.”

Another complication to the admissions process is that Hastings College counselors can no longer travel to Nebraska high schools to meet with prospective students in person.

That was especially true this past spring when most Nebraska high schools ended in-person classes during second semester and switched to online instruction.

The vast majority of Nebraska high schools resumed in-person classes this past fall, but did not allow college counselors to make in-person visits.