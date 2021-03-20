Interview with Admissions: University of Nebraska at Kearney

KEARNEY — Kelly Bartling said that when the pandemic hit in spring 2020, UNK discontinued in-person visits by students to its campus, switching to virtual visits via Zoom and Facebook.
“Students are interested in learning about specific majors, or about fraternity and sorority life, or the honors program and things like that,” said Bartling, vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing.
“So what we did was provide opportunities for students who were interested in specific topics and in meeting other students who were interested in those same topics. We would have group Zooms that would offer those opportunities.”
However, UNK also provided individual one-on-one online sessions for students and parents, she said.
“For example, it’s not really appropriate to have financial aid conversations or registration conversations with others when you’re talking about how much money you make or your grades.”
Bartling said individual students have been able to resume in-person visits to UNK during the current school year.
UNK also is hosting group tours. But Bartling said the pandemic has limited group tours to about 12 people. Then, those dozen people were divided into small groups of three to four people to physically tour the campus.
Despite the modified resumption of in-person campus tours, opportunities for Webinar, Zoom and Facebook meetings with prospective students will continue.
“Believe it or not, people are embracing the ability to engage with people on a screen, forego the travel and the expense and the inconvenience of traveling,” Bartling said.
That pendulum will only swing so far.
“People want an experience,” Bartling explained. “They want to travel, they want a face-to-face meeting with people, so we’re going to have combinations of both going forward.”
High school students are admitted to UNK if they score a 20 on the ACT or a 1040 on the SAT critical reading and math sections. Failing that, students can still be admitted if they rank in the top half of their class or achieve a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Bartling said that technically means a student does not have to submit an ACT or SAT score to UNK as long as they meet the other admission criteria.
But college exam scores and GPA still matter — a lot.
UNK has created an online matrix that shows how GPA and/or ACT scores are used to determine the scholarship names and amounts of UNK academic merit scholarships that students can qualify for.
It has another matrix that shows the same thing, only using GPA and/or SAT scores.
Extracurricular activities can play a large role in scholarship awards. Students who participate in extracurricular activities are demonstrating leadership and other qualities that colleges value in their students.
An activity can have additional value if it aligns with a student’s college and career goals.
As just one hypothetical example, an active member of high school FBLA might find that he or she could qualify for a UNK FBLA scholarship.
Unfortunately, the pandemic too often has limited students’ ability to participate in extracurricular activities. Bartling said UNK has an appeals process for scholarships.
“What we’re encouraging students to do is if they want to come to UNK and they didn’t get the scholarship award that they thought they deserved, or if they received a higher award at another institution, we’re asking them to reach out to us and give us another opportunity to review their ability in a more holistic way through that appeals process.”
Bartling said that holistic review means UNK realizes a student’s ability to participate in extracurricular activities may have been curtailed when high schools went to online instruction only. The holistic view means UNK knows some students may have been forced to drop out of extracurricular activities so they could take a part time job to help support the family if one or both parents lost jobs due to the pandemic.
The big picture means UNK knows a student may have earned a lower grade or grades a because a course or courses were offered online, which doesn’t fit the student’s learning style, Bartling said.
UNK knows students could have earned an A in a course to lift their GPA, only to lose that opportunity when the high school temporarily switched to a pass/fail system.
Bartling said all these factors meant UNK probably quadrupled the number of appeals it heard on scholarships compared to non-pandemic years.
She said having a higher-than-normal number of scholarship appeals may happen again with the 2021 freshman class.
While most Nebraska school districts returned to in-person learning this year, many out-of-state school districts continued to offer remote instruction only. Some high schools offered a hybrid system that mixed remote learning with in-person instruction.
Bartling said that means high school students’ GPAs and their ability to participate in extracurricular activities may been adversely affected by the pandemic this school year as well.