Interview with Admissions: University of Nebraska at Kearney

It has another matrix that shows the same thing, only using GPA and/or SAT scores.

Extracurricular activities can play a large role in scholarship awards. Students who participate in extracurricular activities are demonstrating leadership and other qualities that colleges value in their students.

An activity can have additional value if it aligns with a student’s college and career goals.

As just one hypothetical example, an active member of high school FBLA might find that he or she could qualify for a UNK FBLA scholarship.

Unfortunately, the pandemic too often has limited students’ ability to participate in extracurricular activities. Bartling said UNK has an appeals process for scholarships.

“What we’re encouraging students to do is if they want to come to UNK and they didn’t get the scholarship award that they thought they deserved, or if they received a higher award at another institution, we’re asking them to reach out to us and give us another opportunity to review their ability in a more holistic way through that appeals process.”