Introduction to Scouting program will be Saturday in Grand Island

Parents have an opportunity Saturday to learn about the Scouting program and register their children if they desire.

The Overland Trails Council will host what it calls an afternoon of fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.E. Ray Lake. The event is for families with youth in kindergarten through fifth grade.

Activities will include fishing and geocaching. A Grand Island fire truck will be on hand. Food will be served.

Admission is free.

“Leaders will be on hand to answer your questions on the scouting program and register your child,” says a news release. “Join us for the adventure.”