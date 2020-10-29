Investigation underway after GIPS staff member placed on administrative leave

Grand Island Police are investigating the allegation with the district’s full cooperation, according to the news release. Additionally, GIPS will conduct a Title IX investigation. In accordance with district policy, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the district’s website, the Title IX statement indicates that GIPS “does not discriminate on the basis of sex in an educational program or activity that it operates. The district is required by Title IX not to discriminate in such a manner ... For information regarding the Grand Island Public School District procedure for complaints of sexual harassment, including the complaint process, how to file a report or a complaint of sexual harassment, how to file a formal complaint of sexual harassment, and how the District will respond to such complaints see Board Policy, 6205 Staff and 8505 Student, located on the GIPS website.”