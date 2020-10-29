Investigation underway after GIPS staff member placed on administrative leave

The Grand Island Public Schools district was alerted of an alleged incident involving inappropriate behavior by a staff member at Grand Island Senior High with a high school student, according to a release Thursday evening from the school.
A student brought the allegation forward and it was relayed to the Grand Island Police Department immediately thereafter.
Grand Island Police are investigating the allegation with the district’s full cooperation, according to the news release. Additionally, GIPS will conduct a Title IX investigation. In accordance with district policy, the staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
According to the district’s website, the Title IX statement indicates that GIPS “does not discriminate on the basis of sex in an educational program or activity that it operates. The district is required by Title IX not to discriminate in such a manner ... For information regarding the Grand Island Public School District procedure for complaints of sexual harassment, including the complaint process, how to file a report or a complaint of sexual harassment, how to file a formal complaint of sexual harassment, and how the District will respond to such complaints see Board Policy, 6205 Staff and 8505 Student, located on the GIPS website.”
This alleged inappropriate behavior information was shared by GIPS Thursday evening with families and staff members in the district.
GIPS takes all reports seriously and strives to create a safe environment for students, staff members and the entire school community. Upon completion of the investigation, the district will provide additional information as appropriate.
