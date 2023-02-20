In cooperation with more than 20 other organizations, the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility sent an investor letter to private equity firm Blackstone last Friday about Blackstone-owned Packers Sanitation Services Inc.’s use of "oppressive child labor."

PSSI recently paid $1.5 million in civil money penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found the company employed at least 102 children – some as young as 13 years old – in hazardous occupations, and had them working overnight shifts at 13 slaughterhouses in eight states.

The largest penalty assessed was $408,726 for 27 affected minors at JBS in Grand Island.

The letter was signed by representatives of pension funds, a foundation, a health system and several religiously affiliated investors. Together, they demanded that Blackstone change its labor practices.

The children cleaning the beef plants were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters. Investigators learned at least three minors suffered injuries while working for PSSI.

“These findings represent a systemic failure across PSSI’s entire organization to ensure that children were not working in violation of the law,” Jessica Looman, principal deputy administrator of DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, said at a Feb. 17 news conference.

In addition to owning PSSI, multiple Blackstone executives serve on the company’s board. Since Blackstone acquired PSSI in 2018, it has collected more than more than $430 million in dividends from PSSI, while the company has taken on more than $530 million in debt financing.

"PESP has recently renewed its call on private equity firms such as Blackstone to collaborate with stakeholders and institute a set of standards to improve working conditions at the portfolio companies it owns," says a news release from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project, which is based in Chicago.

The letter from investors requests a meeting with Blackstone to understand how the firm is managing risks to investors and PSSI workers and what steps Blackstone is taking to ensure that its portfolio companies comply with labor laws.

"PESP has been investigating PSSI’s troubling labor issues for more than a year," the news release says. "It detailed in its report 'Profit Over Safety: Private Equity’s Leveraged Bet on Packers Sanitation' how PSSI, which specializes in cleaning food processing plants, has stood out as a dangerous workplace even as Blackstone and Packers’ previous private equity owners have collected hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends from the company. Since May 2018, when Blackstone acquired PSSI, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) had conducted investigations of at least four amputations and three fatalities of PSSI employees, including a decapitation."

As PESP’s Jim Baker told Minnesota Public Radio, “Private equity firms are known for sharply cutting costs at the companies that they acquire to maximize the return on their investments. We’re concerned that some of that cost cutting could be directly impacting worker safety.”

The letter was signed by Adasina Social Capital; the portfolio advisory board of the Adrian Dominican Sisters; Augustine Asset Management; Casey Nunn, trustee director of Vision Super; Cathy Rowan, corporate responsibility coordinator of the Maryknoll Sisters; CommonSpirit Health;the Congregation of St. Joseph; the corporate responsibility office of the Province of Saint Joseph of the Capuchin Order; the Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Louise; the Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids, Mich.; the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility; Majority Action; the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation; Mercy Investment Services, Inc.; the Northwest Coalition for Responsible Investment; the Private Equity Stakeholder Project; Region VI Coalition for Responsible Investment; the Seventh Generation Interfaith Coalition for Responsible Investment; the Sisters of Mary Reparatrix; Sisters of St. Dominic of Blauvelt, N.Y., the Sisters of the Humility of Mary; the Sisters of the Precious Blood and the SOC Investment Group.