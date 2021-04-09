 Skip to main content
Iowa company will be partner in Grand Island casino; boutique hotel will include 116 rooms
breaking alert

Iowa company will be partner in Grand Island casino; boutique hotel will include 116 rooms

Fonner Keno.jpg

FILE PHOTO: Keno ticket writer Susan Richards watches the keno balls fly during a live-ball drop at Fonner Park Keno in August 2008 in Grand Island.  (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Independent file photo/Barrett Stinson

Within a couple of years, Fonner Park will be almost unrecognizable, except for the horse track.

The grounds will be the home of the gleaming new Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park, which will be built by Elite Casino Resorts.

Fonner officials announced Friday that the Iowa-based company will be the operator of the casino that will be built next to the track.

Preliminary plans call for a boutique hotel that will include six floors of rooms, atop one floor of amenities and the casino floor. The building will include four restaurants, including an eatery called Ruthie’s on the top floor.

The floor will features at least 650 slot machines and 20 table games.

Elite, a family-owned company, operates Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa, which is about 15 miles east of Sioux Falls, and Rhythm City Casino and Resort in Davenport, Iowa. Pending state gaming approval, the company also will build Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort near Carbondale, Ill.

Fonner Park will be have minority ownership in the Grand Island casino.

