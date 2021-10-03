Is it pumpkin spice Christmas season yet?

What day is it?

During the height of the pandemic, that was a question that I found myself asking way too often.

In a work-from-home world, when the alarm went off, it was common to question — why? Did I need to make the 15-second commute to the basement “office?”

Was it a day off and I needed to throw on some clothes to go somewhere, something I didn’t have to do in a jammies-are-appropriate dress code world of WFH.

Those issues disappeared with many offices returning to a semblance of normalcy. (Until your children have a four-day weekend from school and your day off during that span switches spots from usual. Then it is a return to mass confusion.)

More often than not, I am once again 95% sure what day of the week it is.

However, the never-ending question still looms — what month is it?

This has been an issue my entire adult life. The first instance of confusion happened many, many years ago when working a retail job while in college.

I suffered my first case of confused-about-the-season vertigo while working on Labor Day and putting up Christmas displays.

Huh?