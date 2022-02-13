Is profanity on TV really necessary?

One type of animal comes in for more than its share of abuse.

A character told another, “You smell like a wet goat.” Another man was said to be “as sore as an old goat.”

It sounds like some group needs to defend the reputation of goats.

In the Old West, making off with a stallion is greatly frowned upon. I heard one guy called “horse-thieving scum.”

In a rancher’s view, nothing is worse than a sodbuster. But neither group has time for a tinhorn gambler.

I also like sentences that don’t end. They just trail off. A bad guy will say, “Why you …” Or “why I oughta ...” Or maybe, “Why you no-good ...”

If you’re acting crazy, you might be accused of getting into that doggone loco weed.

I like my language clean even when guys are fighting World War II.

On “Combat,” soldiers say they bungled a mission. They refer to enemy solders as dirty rotten cowards. They urge each other not to louse things up.

Maybe a term like that is corny and unrealistic. But it’s a lot better than the alternative.

Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.

