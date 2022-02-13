Is profanity on TV really necessary?

Watching TV, I can do without all those expletives
I’m an old-fashioned guy. I don’t like to hear a lot of swearing on my TV shows.
So I revel in time-honored euphemisms.
On “Wagon Train,” I love hearing the wagon master say, “Now wait just a gol-darn minute.” He might also unleash a “What in tarnation?” or “Confound it.”
Terms like “doggone it” and “horsefeathers” are music to my ears.
Who needs profanity?
Shows can portray hatred, anger and evil just fine without resorting to expletives. A guy can seem plenty ominous without even opening his mouth.
In old TV shows and movies, the worst thing you can be called is a stubborn old fool, a lousy crook or an old sorehead.
The invectives are harmless.
Somebody might be called a blockhead, numbskull, bird brain, knothead, knucklehead, meathead, mulehead, lunkhead, dumb cluck or a goon.
On the shows I watch, people say scram, get lost, knock it off and holy mackerel.
I see a lot of old Westerns, where the language is clean and comforting.
You don’t have to wash out your mouth if you call someone an old mule skinner.
I love it when guys talk about mangy buzzards and no-good varmints.
Sometimes a guy might be referred to as a low-down, no-account, good-for-nothing, double-crossing, yellow-livered, snake-tongued, bottom-dealing, mealy-mouthed, dad-blamed, weasel-hearted, two-bit saddle bum.
Avoiding bad words leads to more colorful descriptions.
In one Western, a character told a man that the “Pinkertons will be all over you like buzzards on a dead mule.”
Writers have to be more creative.
A man said a group consisted of “milk-fed white-livered scum with jelly for a backbone.”
That’s pretty inventive.
Humans who misbehave are likened to animals. A pair of bad guys might be called a couple of skunks. Other villains are called snakes, vultures, weasels, rats, worms and coyotes. I wonder how coyotes feel about being compared to desperadoes.
The only time you hear the word polecat is when you’re watching a Western.
One type of animal comes in for more than its share of abuse.
A character told another, “You smell like a wet goat.” Another man was said to be “as sore as an old goat.”
It sounds like some group needs to defend the reputation of goats.
In the Old West, making off with a stallion is greatly frowned upon. I heard one guy called “horse-thieving scum.”
In a rancher’s view, nothing is worse than a sodbuster. But neither group has time for a tinhorn gambler.
I also like sentences that don’t end. They just trail off. A bad guy will say, “Why you …” Or “why I oughta ...” Or maybe, “Why you no-good ...”
If you’re acting crazy, you might be accused of getting into that doggone loco weed.
I like my language clean even when guys are fighting World War II.
On “Combat,” soldiers say they bungled a mission. They refer to enemy solders as dirty rotten cowards. They urge each other not to louse things up.
Maybe a term like that is corny and unrealistic. But it’s a lot better than the alternative.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeff.bahr@theindependent.com.