Isabela Prado Gomez begins GIPS board student representative tenure

Great orators make great leaders, but what might make a better leader is a great empath, like Isabela Prado Gomez, who was sworn in as Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education student representative earlier this month.
Prado Gomez said she wants to promote a sense of belonging among her peers.
“I think we all have our place here, but I have students in the classroom that I haven’t spoken to. I want to speak to you — I like to learn about everyone,” she said.
That’s a key part of her advisory role on the board, said GIPS Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle.
“Sometimes we think we know what students need or want. As different topics are brought up that might impact students, we have that voice,” Hinkle ssaid.
Giving her fellow students a voice is paramount to Prado Gomez.
“It means having a sense of comfort, a sense of being, feeling like a student isn’t just a student ID number, isn’t just a 12th-grader, isn’t just a B student,” she said. “But they have pride, and they are prideful of being a part of the school they’re going to.”
Needs are different from student to student, Prado Gomez added.
“We all don’t have the same concerns,” she said. “I think it would come down to asking them, and making sure they feel comfortable and a part of school. We can say equity, but are we equitable? We’re going to hit hard on that.”
Prado Gomez comes from a family of immigrants, her mother and father having come to the United States from Mexico. Grand Island Public Schools was much different when her family arrived in Grand Island 17 years ago.
“My sister tells me stories about her not learning, not having any English and just being thrown in,” she said. “When I look at people who motivate me, it’s my family. My sister struggled and she’s becoming a nurse now.”
Prado Gomez said she recognizes exceptional challenges brought on by the pandemic, particularly connected with mental health.
“I think one of the main issues is mental health,” she said. “I’ve had lots of students and lots of conversations with teachers and students. I think it all comes down to mental health, not only for the teachers, but for the students. It’s a foundational thing that I think we need to maybe explore and use more resources on.”
Prado Gomez already has a few ideas she’s considering.
“I would love to do mental health days, or at least some days where we just maybe take 20 minutes to color and relax, something like that,” she said.
Having more opportunities and encouragement to reach out to others is also on Prado Gomez’s mind.
“Maybe I need to walk into a teacher’s classroom and talk to them,” she said, rhetorically. “I think it’s little things that, sadly, some of the students might not have that at home.”
Candidates for student representative go through a selection process beginning in their junior year, including an application and interviews. Hinkle said Prado Gomez seemed to be a good fit with the board.
“It felt like she had a pulse on what was happening,” she said.
Hinkle said it has been a competitive field of applicants each year.
“It’s always very hard whenever we do this. We would love to take them all because they can each contribute something different,” she said.
How involved a student representative gets can vary. While not able to vote on board actions, there is still room for advocacy about not only student issues, but also the education system itself, Hinkle said.
“Some of them get more involved than others,” she said. “We’ve had some student representatives who have been involved with different legislative issues.”
Prado Gomez doesn’t have her eye on the Senate chambers or the White House. Rather, she wants to be a marine biologist. Her interest is lasered in on orcas.
“They have receptors to feel emotion,” she said. “These are beautiful animals that we can learn from just like we learn from other people.”
Not unlike a school system.
Prado Gomez said she is optimistic about learning from others and making the district better for everyone.
“There is an environment here. It’s a good one,” she said. “I think that we all just need to learn about each other and help ourselves and our peers.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.