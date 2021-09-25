Isabela Prado Gomez begins GIPS board student representative tenure

Prado Gomez comes from a family of immigrants, her mother and father having come to the United States from Mexico. Grand Island Public Schools was much different when her family arrived in Grand Island 17 years ago.

“My sister tells me stories about her not learning, not having any English and just being thrown in,” she said. “When I look at people who motivate me, it’s my family. My sister struggled and she’s becoming a nurse now.”

Prado Gomez said she recognizes exceptional challenges brought on by the pandemic, particularly connected with mental health.

“I think one of the main issues is mental health,” she said. “I’ve had lots of students and lots of conversations with teachers and students. I think it all comes down to mental health, not only for the teachers, but for the students. It’s a foundational thing that I think we need to maybe explore and use more resources on.”

Prado Gomez already has a few ideas she’s considering.

“I would love to do mental health days, or at least some days where we just maybe take 20 minutes to color and relax, something like that,” she said.

Having more opportunities and encouragement to reach out to others is also on Prado Gomez’s mind.