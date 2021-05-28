 Skip to main content
Island Oasis hours reduced because of lifeguard shortage
Due to a shortage of lifeguards, Island Oasis will operate at reduced hours until further notice.

The pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

“We are going to continue to evaluate the existing staff availability to work and keep recruiting new applicants,” according to a news release from Grand Island Parks and Recreation.

For more information contact Jeremy Bachmann at jeremyb@grand-island.com or apply at grand-island.com/lifeguard.

Parks and Recreation has increased the starting wage for lifeguards to $11 per hour with potential to earn more.

Free training is provided. Parks and Rec points out that the job has flexible hours and provides valuable career experience.

