Island Oasis study shows community dissatisfaction, need for greater safety

Changes are needed at Grand Island's Island Oasis water park.

Through consulting firm Waters Edge of Kansas, community input sessions were held in June and August, and an online survey had 489 responses.

A 100-page report was presented to Grand Island City Council, and a study session was held Tuesday to discuss the future of the park.

"Island Oasis is a great swimming facility, but it is 30 years old," said City Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy. "A lot of things have changed in 30 years. The community has changed. Other facilities have been built. There's new trends out there in the swimming pool industry. I think this is a good time for us to step back and look at the facility, and make some plans for the future."

Lauren Ozburn of Waters Edge detailed the firm's findings Tuesday.

Competition for Island Oasis includes Wood River Aquatic Park, Hastings Aquacourt Water Park, Aurora Aquatic Center, Central City Aquatic Center and Pawnee Plunge in Columbus, reported Ozburn.

"You may not think community members are going that far, but they are reporting that they are," she said. "These are the types of facilities we need to be keeping in mind as we look at fees, hours of operation, programming and all that stuff."

Asked about their satisfaction with Island Oasis, 38% rated it very good and good, 46% rated it neutral and 16% rated it poor and very poor.

"We've seen far worse than that," said Ozburn. "Overall, people like Island Oasis."

The waterpark is attracting fewer visitors, though, which affects revenue and cost recovery.

Reasons for this decline are: facility lacks amenities (39%), going to outdoor pools outside of Grand Island (32%), safety concerns (20%) and facility "does not meet the needs of my household" (9%).

Ranked as the greatest considerations by the community are "fun features" and "cost of use."

"We heard over and over again: 'This needs to be an affordable facility. We cannot come if fees increase any more,'" reported Ozburn.

Council member Mitch Nickerson said he was bothered that half of users were neutral on their experience and that so many people are concerned about the facility's safety.

Ozburn explained the city is grandfathered in terms of meeting many state safety codes.

Restrooms, for example, originally met the code for occupancy and fixture count.

"Now, if you were to significantly change this facility, we know your fixture count is going to get flagged for review," she said. "By today's standards, based on your fixture count, your maximum occupancy would be 1,000, and you still may have to add a toilet to the women's restroom."

Other priority improvements, Ozburn noted, include: needed safety barriers, recessed ladders for the wave pool and emergency stops for the water slides and wave pool.

"For a wave pool you need to have four of those stops. You have two," she said.

Improvements for the park were prioritized and costs provided.

Immediate needs, ahead of the 2023 season, include: paint portion of wave pool's zero-depth area, safety barrier on wave pool's east side, replace backwash valve controls, add emergency stops for waterslides, replace aged flow meters and pressure gauges, replace platforms on the speed slide tower and add ADA-compliant chair lifts.

Cost is estimated at $163,000 to $195,000.

Basic improvements, to ensure the facility's longevity, include: replace filters, pumps, strainers, etc.; increase backwash tank capacity; cover chemicals sitting under lattice structure; concrete deck repair and replacements; repair cracks and paint lazy river; replace speed slide tower railings; remove sand areas; replace concession stand equipment; and other facility repairs.

Estimated cost: $2.2 million to $2.7 million.

Enhanced and significant ("big picture") needs include: focus on positive user experience, right mix of amenities, create space for young kids and families, increase opportunities for programs, maximize revenue potential, continue to offer affordable pricing options and offer longer-season amenities.

Estimated cost: $12 million to $17.5 million.

Asked about the feasibility of completing priority improvements, McCoy said "a good chunk" can be done ahead of the 2023 season.

"We did budget some money in this coming budget for some of these projects," he said. "We're going to basically get right to work and see how many of these we can knock out."