Island Oasis upgrades among planned parks projects in 2022

Several improvement projects are coming from Grand Island’s Parks and Recreation Department for the 2021-22 budget year.

Among them are upgrades to Island Oasis Water Park and the Community Fieldhouse, Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said at Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council budget study session.

Island Oasis

An Island Oasis slide replacement project is expected to cost roughly $650,000.

The slide is the park’s original, constructed in 1993. It has four slides total: two open flume slides and two enclosed slides.

“They’re just past their life expectancy,” McCoy said.

Not much work has been done to the park since it opened, City Council member Chuck Haase said.

“We had a pool at Pier Park that had maybe 50 to 100 or 200 people a day at most and we were spending a couple of hundred thousand (dollars) just for those people,” Haase said. “We created this water park, and suddenly we were having 2,000 people a day and we were able to fund all of it, including Lincoln Pool, from the operating excess.”

The city also has budgeted $85,000 for a pool paint project.