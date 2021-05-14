Island Oasis, wading pools haven’t been open since 2019

On May 29, people will be able to enjoy Island Oasis and Grand Island’s wading pools for the first time since August 2019.

Because of COVID-19, Lincoln Pool was the only outdoor swimming facility to open in 2020.

The layoff of almost 20 months makes the reopening of Island Oasis a little more challenging than it usually is, said Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann of Grand Island Parks and Recreation.

After the long layoff, there’s a lot more debris to clean up, not only in the pool but in the pipes.

The debris consists of leaves, sand and dirt. During the winter, some of the sand at Island Oasis’ play area blows into the pool. Some of the debris gets into the pipes.

On Wednesday, workers partly filled the Island Oasis pool and turned on all of the pumps and motors. They found “a number of leaks in the valves and the seals and things like that,” Bachmann said.

In addition, all of the dirt collected in the pipes “basically turned the pool a muddy lake color,” Bachmann said.

On Thursday, the workers drained the pool. Now that they know where all of the leaks are, they’re going to spend the next two weeks trying to fix them.