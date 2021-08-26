Islander Express is back in business

After Islander Express opened in October 2019, it didn’t stay open long.
Five months after the business began, COVID-19 shut the place down. The bagel and coffee shop closed its doors in March 2020.
“We never came back from spring break,” said Lori Watts, who’s in charge of the operation.
Finally, Islander Express returned this past Monday. Only the drive-thru is open right now. But the dining room will return when the danger of the delta variant decreases.
Islander Express is at the intersection of South Locust and West Anna streets, in the former location of Destiny Church and Grounds to Go.
In addition to bagels and cream cheese, customers may buy coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate, juice and water. If patrons desire, the bagels may be toasted. Muffins soon may be added to the menu.
Islander Express is operated by Grand Island Public Schools in partnership with Big Apple Bagels.
The students who work at the business are part of GIPS’ Workforce Prep Academy.
The bagels, cream cheese and coffee are provided by Big Apple Bagels.
Those supplies are picked up every morning at 6:30, said Watts, who is the coordinator/teacher for the Workforce Prep Academy and Islander Express.
Twenty-five students are enrolled in Workforce Prep Academy, which is open to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Two of the students work at Islander Express.
The goal is to give workplace experience to the GISH students and “beef up their resumes,” Watts said.
In addition to filling orders, some Workforce Prep Academy students take online classes and receive one-to-one academic support at Islander Express.
The origins of the coffee shop can be traced to Big Apple Bagels.
Co-owner Shellie Pointer had been using Workforce Prep Academy interns and was “just really impressed with what our students could do,” said GIPS Associate Superintendent Robin Dexter.
Pointer wound up hiring one of the students, who still works at Big Apple Bagels. She’s joined by a current Workforce Prep Academy student.
One student from the program currently works at Balz, and another works at Game On. Two help at the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Down the road, students might pitch in at the YMCA, Watts said.
Watts, who is a special education teacher, is assisted by four paraprofessionals, who are called job coaches. When Islander Express was closed, Watts taught students virtually.
The coffee shop is working on staying open during the summer, she said.
Islander Express recently started partnering with students at Central Community College in Hastings who will help with the shop’s business plan. Those students will also work at the store, Watts said.
Island Express is a favorite stop of Dodge Elementary staff members, Dexter said.
Dexter, who prefers a plain bagel with veggie cream cheese, heard from several people who were looking forward to the business reopening.
Orders may be delivered with a $10 minimum order. Catering is also available.
For information, call Watts at 308-385-5636 or send an email to lwatts@gips.org.