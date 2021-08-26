Islander Express is back in business

After Islander Express opened in October 2019, it didn’t stay open long.

Five months after the business began, COVID-19 shut the place down. The bagel and coffee shop closed its doors in March 2020.

“We never came back from spring break,” said Lori Watts, who’s in charge of the operation.

Finally, Islander Express returned this past Monday. Only the drive-thru is open right now. But the dining room will return when the danger of the delta variant decreases.

Islander Express is at the intersection of South Locust and West Anna streets, in the former location of Destiny Church and Grounds to Go.

In addition to bagels and cream cheese, customers may buy coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate, juice and water. If patrons desire, the bagels may be toasted. Muffins soon may be added to the menu.

Islander Express is operated by Grand Island Public Schools in partnership with Big Apple Bagels.

The students who work at the business are part of GIPS’ Workforce Prep Academy.

The bagels, cream cheese and coffee are provided by Big Apple Bagels.