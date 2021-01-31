Isn’t it romantic: Stuhr recreates 19th century-style valentines

Love as it was expressed in the 19th century was celebrated in the 21st century with a valentine workshop at Stuhr Museum.

Participants on Saturday were given the chance to create their own romantic valentines in a variety of historic styles.

The event, hosted by Kay Cynova, Stuhr director of interpretive resources, was the first such event for the Grand Island museum.

Valentines come in a variety of shapes and styles, which are put together with romantic sentiments to give to another, Cynova said.

“There’s so many different kinds of valentines that it’s almost difficult to talk about in a really short period of time,” she said.

On display at Stuhr were examples of historic valentines and books on the history of the holiday practice.

In the 19th century, it was more common for gentlemen to give valentines to ladies, Cynova explained.

One style of valentine was the “love knot.”

This uses cutouts, doilies and gold card stock.

Each participant received sheets of “scraps,” little cutouts that were popular in the 19th century for making a valentine, among other items.