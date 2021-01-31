Isn’t it romantic: Stuhr recreates 19th century-style valentines

Love as it was expressed in the 19th century was celebrated in the 21st century with a valentine workshop at Stuhr Museum.
Participants on Saturday were given the chance to create their own romantic valentines in a variety of historic styles.
The event, hosted by Kay Cynova, Stuhr director of interpretive resources, was the first such event for the Grand Island museum.
Valentines come in a variety of shapes and styles, which are put together with romantic sentiments to give to another, Cynova said.
“There’s so many different kinds of valentines that it’s almost difficult to talk about in a really short period of time,” she said.
On display at Stuhr were examples of historic valentines and books on the history of the holiday practice.
In the 19th century, it was more common for gentlemen to give valentines to ladies, Cynova explained.
One style of valentine was the “love knot.”
This uses cutouts, doilies and gold card stock.
Each participant received sheets of “scraps,” little cutouts that were popular in the 19th century for making a valentine, among other items.
“It’s like making snowflakes,” she said. “You would have the paper folded in such a way that you could make the easy cuts, and then once you unfold it, you would write your love sentiment on the love knot, and that would be the valentine you give.”
Among its collection, Stuhr has a love knot valentine from “Grandpa Packard to his fiancee in 1844,” Cynova said.
“The sentiment is like a proposal on here,” she said. “I still haven’t had time to research who Grandpa Packard was and his bride, but that’s the rest of the story. Who knows? Someone may make a valentine they give to somebody, and in 100 or 200 years it’ll show up in a museum and they’ll be looking for that story.”
A “puzzle pocket” valentine is the trickiest kind, she said.
Using a parchment-style watercolor paper to give it an antique feel, it is folded, elaborately decorated, and done on two sides.
“As you unfold it, each of these wings is numbers, so you have to follow it around,” Cynova said. “When you turn it over and open it up, there’s the larger sentiment inside.”
She innovated a way to make it more practical.
“Doing the painting and all that is very time-consuming, and a lot of people are not comfortable doing that kind of thing, but I found a way to do it with stamps,” Cynova said.
A collection of different stamps were ready for the workshop’s participants.
The event is part of Stuhr Museum’s ongoing efforts to offer more activities for the community, Cynova said.
“We want to provide more,” she said. “Especially as we come out of COVID and move forward in time, we want to lay the groundwork to provide more and more things for our visitors to do.”
Karen Buettner, Stuhr education director, said all museum events have an educational aspect.
“We’re teaching people about a way of life that’s something people actually lived,” Buettner said. “With Valentine’s Day, we still celebrate that and there’s lots of different traditions. We just want to share what we can with the public.”
She added, “This is a fun holiday and there’s a lot of things we can get out of it, whether it’s related directly to the history of Valentine’s Day or its icons.”
Cynova was excited to be able to host Saturday’s event.
“I enjoy being creative and sharing these things with people,” she said. “Hopefully, they’ll get excited about some of this stuff and have a lot of fun making it while they’re doing it.”