‘It all comes down to algorithms’

Douglas Frank visited Grand Island Saturday to explain his theory of how the 2020 general election was “stolen.”
A group of 40 people attended the event at The Chocolate Bar.
Frank, an Ohio physicist and software designer, said he has “scientifically and mathematically determined that the 2020 general election results were manipulated by an algorithm using the 2010 census data.”
“I figured out the algorithms that are controlling the election in each state,” he said. “I spent months and months figuring out how everything was being controlled.”
Frank is an associate of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, has made multiple appearances on Lindell TV, and appears in Lindell’s recent documentary, “Absolute Interference.”
In July, Frank appeared at a rally in Ohio hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
It comes down to algorithms, Frank said.
Frank claimed he found algorithms were used in every state to regulate voter registrations and ballots and control the election.
This predicts the number of ballots that will be cast in any county.
“If you’re going to add people to a registration database, how many do you add? You can’t just add a million 60-year-olds, so you have to know how many of each age you can add. What would you compare it to? The census. What’s the best census we have? The 2010 census. So you set the 2010 census 10 years and you fill out the database to match.”
The numbers of population, registrations, ballots recorded and ballots predicted form a similar pattern on a graph.
From this correlation, he suggested the potential for state-level manipulation.
“Only 60% to 70% of people are really registered to vote, but the registration database says everyone is registered to vote,” he said. “That’s a red flag.”
Frank’s algorithm theory has been discredited by the Washington Post, Politifact, Politico, The Dispatch and Constellation.
Frank did not explain Saturday why, if, as he said, 3,000 of roughly 3,140 U.S. counties have this algorithm, some counties and states were won by Trump and others won by U.S. President Joe Biden.
He also did not explain why states would manipulate an election against Trump or in favor of Biden.
Frank said Saturday the fault may not lie with state officials.
“Our own board of elections people don’t know this has happened to them,” he said. “There’s a reason why. It’s because they are given the software they use to manage their databases.”
Frank added, “Every county in the country is being inflated using the census.”
Critical to his efforts, he said, is getting just one state to renounce its election results.
“I am very optimistic about your state,” Frank said Saturday. “I need one state to decertify their election. One state to stand up and say we were corrupted, here’s how, we’re decertifying. Because as soon as one has the cajones to do that, other ones will topple. And I think you guys may have the cojones. Make it happen!”
The event Saturday was sponsored by an Omaha-based “election integrity group” called the “Nebraska State Guardians.”
Nebraska Freedom Coalition Political Action Committee, according to its website, works for “raising and investing money to elect strong conservative Nebraska, America First candidates and support initiatives to hold those elected accountable.”
Nebraska State Guardians also sponsored seminars with Frank appearing in Blair and Lincoln earlier this week.