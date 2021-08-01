‘It all comes down to algorithms’

Douglas Frank visited Grand Island Saturday to explain his theory of how the 2020 general election was “stolen.”

A group of 40 people attended the event at The Chocolate Bar.

Frank, an Ohio physicist and software designer, said he has “scientifically and mathematically determined that the 2020 general election results were manipulated by an algorithm using the 2010 census data.”

“I figured out the algorithms that are controlling the election in each state,” he said. “I spent months and months figuring out how everything was being controlled.”

Frank is an associate of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, has made multiple appearances on Lindell TV, and appears in Lindell’s recent documentary, “Absolute Interference.”

In July, Frank appeared at a rally in Ohio hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

It comes down to algorithms, Frank said.

Frank claimed he found algorithms were used in every state to regulate voter registrations and ballots and control the election.

This predicts the number of ballots that will be cast in any county.