It’s a dog’s life: AKC show returns to Fonner Park

Fifty-nine years ago, a trio of central Nebraskans shared passion and a vision. They understood the significant role dogs play in the lives of both individuals and communities. They wanted to share their expertise in training and exhibiting fine purebred dogs with others. As a result of this group’s efforts, the Grand Island Kennel Club was formed.

The Grand Island Kennel Club will return April 17-18 to Fonner Park for the AKC All Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. All shows will be indoors and unbenched, with all obedience and rally trials open to All-American Dogs listed in the AKC Canine Partners Program.

Donna Paneitz is the chairperson for the event.

The public is encouraged to come early in the day if they expect to observe their favorite breeds. All breed judging starts at 9 a.m. April 17, with groups being held in the afternoon. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. April 17 and 8 a.m. April 18. Admission will be $5 per day for adults. Those 12 and younger may attend at no cost. All tickets will be sold at the door. Strollers and un-entered dogs are not allowed for this event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone entering the building must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.