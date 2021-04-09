It’s a dog’s life: AKC show returns to Fonner Park

Fifty-nine years ago, a trio of central Nebraskans shared passion and a vision. They understood the significant role dogs play in the lives of both individuals and communities. They wanted to share their expertise in training and exhibiting fine purebred dogs with others. As a result of this group’s efforts, the Grand Island Kennel Club was formed.
The Grand Island Kennel Club will return April 17-18 to Fonner Park for the AKC All Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trials in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. All shows will be indoors and unbenched, with all obedience and rally trials open to All-American Dogs listed in the AKC Canine Partners Program.
Donna Paneitz is the chairperson for the event.
The public is encouraged to come early in the day if they expect to observe their favorite breeds. All breed judging starts at 9 a.m. April 17, with groups being held in the afternoon. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m. April 17 and 8 a.m. April 18. Admission will be $5 per day for adults. Those 12 and younger may attend at no cost. All tickets will be sold at the door. Strollers and un-entered dogs are not allowed for this event.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone entering the building must wear a mask and follow social distancing rules.
When it formed, the Grand Island Kennel Club purchased some land, including a lake, where it built a clubhouse. Families have enjoyed camping, picnicking and fishing at the club as well as working with their dogs through the years. The building was a victim of the 1980 tornado but was rebuilt in the same footprint as the original, and today is home to countless classes and other activities.
Dogs are trained at the club to be certified as nationally recognized “Canine Good Citizens.” Newer programs such as rallies and agility provide fun, healthy activities for dog owners of all ages. Top-quality purebred dogs continue to be trained to compete in conformation shows of which some GIKC dogs have achieved national prominence for their local breeders and owners.
Working with area youths, especially through 4-H, always has been important for the club. Members have helped hundreds of 4-H’ers train, exhibit and learn to care for their dogs, offering a wholesome environment and positive role models. Many canine-related educational programs have been held for the public through the years.
GIKC members regularly take dogs to schools, Scout meetings and nursing homes for demonstrations. Additionally, specially trained and certified dogs provide comforting hospice-based therapy to patients. Kennel Club members helped to found the Central Nebraska Humane Society in 1967, as well as the adjacent pet cemetery, which benefits people throughout central Nebraska.
Additional event information may be accessed at gikennelclub.com, Facebook@GrandIslandKennelClub.com or contact Paneitz at dpaneitz1@gmail.com.