It’s a grand time to visit an Irish pub

I kept digging into my bag of Irish phrases.

“He who has water and peat on his own farm has the world his own way,” I said.

For dessert, my wife had bread pudding, topped with ice cream.

I was in an expansive mood.

“You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was,” I said.

After a while, she just ignored me.

Just inside the door is a large cutout of Conor McGregor, advertising an Irish whiskey called Proper Twelve.

Next time my sons are in town, maybe they’ll try Proper Twelve. Unlike their father, they’d enjoy stopping for the odd pint or two.

My oldest son is especially fond of Guinness. He looks upon glasses of dark Irish stout the way I look at Lucky Charms. They’re magically delicious.

My sons have been to McKinney’s once, and would undoubtedly like to return.

“You’ll not be wanting to leave for a week,” I say.

On the way out the door, I nodded goodbye to Conor McGregor.