It’s a grand time to visit an Irish pub

“You’re such a bonny lass,” I said to my wife.
We were sitting in McKinney’s Irish Pub one night this week, getting ready for St. Patrick’s Day.
I like going to McKinney’s, which makes a great Reuben sandwich. I also like the atmosphere, which includes numerous ads for Irish beer. “Lovely day for a Guinness,” one of them says.
My wife considered ordering shepherd’s pie, but instead chose a dish called Irish coddle. The menu says the dish features baby red potatoes served with caramelized onions, Irish sausage and bacon and topped with green onions and cheddar cheese.
Because I’m half-Irish, I was in a good mood.
“Tis a grand night,” I said.
I asked my wife which song she prefers — “Danny Boy” or “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.”
She chose the former. “It’s a heart-tugger,” she said.
People who don’t like “Danny Boy,” I feel, are a bunch of blighters.
“Do you think I have the gift of blarney?” I asked.
“If blarney means nonstop talking, yes,” my wife said.
In honor of the occasion, I brought along a list of 100 Irish saying and proverbs. I read a few of them aloud as we ate.
“Every man is sociable until a cow invades his garden,” I said.
Pondering that thought, my wife couldn’t disagree.
As we ate, I continued to read aloud from my list of Irish proverbs.
“Never scald your lips with another man’s porridge,” I said.
My wife felt that saying symbolized something more than breakfast. “How would you have another man’s porridge if his wife wasn’t fixing it?” she said.
In addition to our meal, we were enjoying food for thought.
“Don’t fear an ill wind if your haystacks are tied down,” I said.
Once I started talking like an Irishman, I couldn’t stop.
“I think I’m a wee bit drunk,” I said.
There was little chance of that, my wife said, since I was having only ice water and coffee. And it wasn’t even Irish coffee.
But I did have a dish called Irish champ — mashed potatoes topped with a delicious Guinness gravy. I recommend it.
Around the room are ads for Harp, Smithwick’s, Jameson Irish Whiskey and other brews.
Also on the wall are a green soccer jersey and a poster for the Irish Republican Army.
I kept digging into my bag of Irish phrases.
“He who has water and peat on his own farm has the world his own way,” I said.
For dessert, my wife had bread pudding, topped with ice cream.
I was in an expansive mood.
“You’ve got to do your own growing, no matter how tall your grandfather was,” I said.
After a while, she just ignored me.
Just inside the door is a large cutout of Conor McGregor, advertising an Irish whiskey called Proper Twelve.
Next time my sons are in town, maybe they’ll try Proper Twelve. Unlike their father, they’d enjoy stopping for the odd pint or two.
My oldest son is especially fond of Guinness. He looks upon glasses of dark Irish stout the way I look at Lucky Charms. They’re magically delicious.
My sons have been to McKinney’s once, and would undoubtedly like to return.
“You’ll not be wanting to leave for a week,” I say.
On the way out the door, I nodded goodbye to Conor McGregor.
Because we hadn’t been drinking, I didn’t need to lean on a shillelagh to get me home.