It’s all about the babies

Deborah Bjorman is proud of the group of neonatal nurse practitioners she’s assembled at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
The group, she said, brings a high level of experience to treating premature and sick newborns.
All six of the women have at least 15 years of experience as neonatal providers.
The advanced practice registered nurses provide excellent care, says Bjorman, who is manager of the group. She points out that you can’t teach experience.
“We are the first neonatal nurse practitioner group that functions independently in the state of Nebraska,” Bjorman said.
That means they don’t work under a neonatologist. “So we are a fully functioning independent group.”
They work well with local pediatricians, Bjorman said. If they need to consult a neonatologist, or any other specialist, they have ready access to those people, she said. The specialists might work in pediatric cardiology, pediatric endocrinology or pediatric metabolics.
Bjorman, who has known her five colleagues for a long time, is a Grand Island native. Formerly Deborah Colfack, she graduated from Northwest High School in 1989. She spent 15 years in the Nebraska Army National Guard. Bjorman, who lives on the west side of Lincoln, also works part-time at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Like CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island Regional is home to a Level II neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.
Many of the babies Bjorman’s team cares for are born at Grand Island Regional.
The group also works with babies who are transferred to Grand Island Regional from other communities, such as St. Paul.
They also take babies who develop problems after they’ve gone home. Those infants are readmitted into the unit.
Even if they wouldn’t take a baby at the Level II unit, “all of us that are working here could stabilize that infant and get it ready for transport and be transferred to one of our tertiary centers,” Bjorman said.
A tertiary center has a Level III unit. Grand Island Regional usually sends those babies to Omaha. But two Lincoln hospitals also have Level III units — Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Grand Island Regional won’t hire a neonatal nurse practitioner unless she has at least five years of Level III experience, Bjorman said.
All six of the women keep positions at tertiary centers on a part-time basis. They bring that knowledge and experience “back with us,” Bjorman said.
Jennifer Rocha, who lives in Council Bluffs, Iowa, works at Creighton University Medical — Bergan Mercy. Amy Sytsma, who lives in Omaha, works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
Bjorman, Rocha and Sytsma work at Grand Island Regional full time.
Julie Sundermeir and Sarah Newman, who live in Omaha, work on a casual basis, meaning they provide relief. They also work at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Working on a casual basis at Grand Island Regional is Krista Husemann, who lives in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She is a lead nurse practitioner at a Level 3 NICU. She works at Grand Island Regional once a month.
The women drive to Grand Island Regional because “we want the hospital to be successful,” Rocha said.
The neonatal nurse practitioners are very knowledgeable, Rocha said. Their years of experience make them “just a really, good strong group,” she said,
At St. Francis, the “specially trained nurses and on-call neonatologists care for babies born as early as 32 weeks. They also attend high-risk deliveries to provide immediate attention to babies in need,” says the St. Francis website.
The team of neonatal nurse practitioners is onsite 24/7, and St. Francis has nine private NICU rooms, which “offer a quiet, calm environment,” according to the website.