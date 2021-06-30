It’s all about the babies

Like CHI Health St. Francis, Grand Island Regional is home to a Level II neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU.

Many of the babies Bjorman’s team cares for are born at Grand Island Regional.

The group also works with babies who are transferred to Grand Island Regional from other communities, such as St. Paul.

They also take babies who develop problems after they’ve gone home. Those infants are readmitted into the unit.

Even if they wouldn’t take a baby at the Level II unit, “all of us that are working here could stabilize that infant and get it ready for transport and be transferred to one of our tertiary centers,” Bjorman said.

A tertiary center has a Level III unit. Grand Island Regional usually sends those babies to Omaha. But two Lincoln hospitals also have Level III units — Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Grand Island Regional won’t hire a neonatal nurse practitioner unless she has at least five years of Level III experience, Bjorman said.

All six of the women keep positions at tertiary centers on a part-time basis. They bring that knowledge and experience “back with us,” Bjorman said.