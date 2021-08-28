It’s amazing how things have changed

Motels were a series of cabins along the side of the road.

I remember when TV seasons lasted more than six episodes.

I still read comic strips and use phone books. I like wooden bleachers and old cigar boxes.

I’ve seen soap operas come and go. I remember when “Another World” and “All My Children” were new. Now they’re long gone.

I remember cigarette vending machines, “45” records and restaurants where you phoned in your order from your booth.

I remember when Halloween was celebrated just one night, not a whole month.

In the old days, we didn’t have to talk to a smart speaker to turn on the radio.

In school, we hung our jackets in the cloak room.

Back in those days, people were proud to wear Munsingwear shirts and Ban-Lon slacks.

I avoid texting whenever possible. I’d rather call people.

What’s sobering is that the state of Nebraska is only 89 years older than I am.

Next time I’m in Lincoln, I might tell young people I went to school with the Sower. “We used to scatter seeds together,” I’ll say.