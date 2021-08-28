It’s amazing how things have changed

When you’re in your 60s, things just aren’t the way they used to be.
Even the solar system has changed. I remember when we had nine planets.
We used to shop at places like Red Owl, Hinky Dinky, Grant’s, Mode O’Day and Gamble-Skogmo. I think Piggly Wiggly and Rexall are still around, but I haven’t seen one lately.
How far back do I go?
I remember Green Stamps.
We didn’t turn to the internet for news and comment. We had Paul Harvey.
I remember when parents told their kids they were behaving badly instead of saying, “That’s not appropriate.”
Back in those days, watches just told time. They didn’t count footsteps.
Staying overnight at Motel 6 actually cost $6.
Public television didn’t have commercials.
When I was a kid, or even a young parent, kids couldn’t watch movies in the back seat as we traveled down the highway.
We had to amuse ourselves by reading comic books, annoying our sisters and repeatedly asking, “Are we there yet?”
I’m so old I remember the Old Christy Minstrels.
I refer to Milwaukee, Detroit and Boston as Beer Town, Motown and Beantown.
My kids wonder about me sometimes.
How far back do I go?
I remember when Taco John’s was brand new.
Back then, football coaches wore ties on the sidelines. And they had two or three assistant coaches — not 14.
I remember when Spam was a type of meat.
I’m so old I remember when restaurants took checks.
I’m not edgy at all.
I don’t get haircuts that make a statement.
How old am I? I remember when Morley Safer was the new guy on “60 Minutes,” and Art Fleming was the host of “Jeopardy.”
Back in those days, restaurants didn’t issue a shellfish allergy alerts, coffee came in steel cans and milk was delivered to your home.
I remember the days when comedians were named Shecky and a good car had a Brougham vinyl top.
In those prehistoric times, people worked for the phone company. You’d dial zero and a real person would come on the line.
For transportation, kids traveled on Hiawatha, Kent and Huffy bicycles.
Motels were a series of cabins along the side of the road.
I remember when TV seasons lasted more than six episodes.
I still read comic strips and use phone books. I like wooden bleachers and old cigar boxes.
I’ve seen soap operas come and go. I remember when “Another World” and “All My Children” were new. Now they’re long gone.
I remember cigarette vending machines, “45” records and restaurants where you phoned in your order from your booth.
I remember when Halloween was celebrated just one night, not a whole month.
In the old days, we didn’t have to talk to a smart speaker to turn on the radio.
In school, we hung our jackets in the cloak room.
Back in those days, people were proud to wear Munsingwear shirts and Ban-Lon slacks.
I avoid texting whenever possible. I’d rather call people.
What’s sobering is that the state of Nebraska is only 89 years older than I am.
Next time I’m in Lincoln, I might tell young people I went to school with the Sower. “We used to scatter seeds together,” I’ll say.
The sad thing is, they’ll probably believe me.