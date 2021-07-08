It’s back! Grand Island Comic Con returns in October

Grand Island Comic Con is returning this October.
The free-admission event will have opening ceremonies at the Grand Theatre on Oct. 1, and continue at Fonner Park Oct. 2 and 3.
“It’s a pop culture celebration,” event organizer Doug Holmes told The Independent. “We have artists, creators, podcasters, cosplayers, and just a general comic con feel.”
The event was canceled in 2020 and a planned March 2021 event was delayed due to ongoing pandemic-related concerns.
“We had hoped to have one this last March, but we weren’t still really under control yet with the pandemic, so we decided to go ahead and postpone,” Holmes said. “It seems like everything is opening up again, so we thought we’d try to get one in this year.”
He is optimistic that conditions will continue to improve through the year.
“I think we’re doing better,” Holmes said. “We’ll still follow any CDC or health department regulations that are out there.”
Registration is open and planning is underway for this year’s event, he said.
Opening night will feature movies shown at the Grand Theatre.
Selections have not been made yet.
“We’ll wait until we’re a little closer,” Holmes said. “We had some ideas, but we’ll wait until we’re a little closer and we can make sure that we can lock them down and that they’re available.”
The convention itself will be at Fonner Park.
Already, the event is attracting interest from many vendors, Holmes said.
“A lot of people are ready to get back out and show what they love,” he said. “As long as safety is still in mind, they’re ready to come out and follow their passion.”
The event is a volunteer effort, Holmes explained.
“We run our convention as fans, and this is something that interests all of us,” he said. “We’re just following our passion.”
Such free community events are common for the nonprofit Grand Theatre board members.
The group also has organized car shows and a Prairie Lights Film Festival to highlight Nebraska filmmakers.
“We had no idea if (comic con) was even going to be attended by anybody the first year we did it, but there’s definitely a market for this type of event,” Holmes said. “It’s great for adults and children alike. People can come out with their entire family.”
A love of pop culture and superheroes is strong, Holmes said.
“With the amount of the sci-fi and adventure movies out there, and certainly comic books and other formats of pop culture, people love different things and this brings everyone together,” he said. “They can express their passion for what they want to follow.”
For more information on registering a booth, email grandcomiccon@gmail.com.