It’s back! Grand Island Comic Con returns in October

“We’ll wait until we’re a little closer,” Holmes said. “We had some ideas, but we’ll wait until we’re a little closer and we can make sure that we can lock them down and that they’re available.”

The convention itself will be at Fonner Park.

Already, the event is attracting interest from many vendors, Holmes said.

“A lot of people are ready to get back out and show what they love,” he said. “As long as safety is still in mind, they’re ready to come out and follow their passion.”

The event is a volunteer effort, Holmes explained.

“We run our convention as fans, and this is something that interests all of us,” he said. “We’re just following our passion.”

Such free community events are common for the nonprofit Grand Theatre board members.

The group also has organized car shows and a Prairie Lights Film Festival to highlight Nebraska filmmakers.

“We had no idea if (comic con) was even going to be attended by anybody the first year we did it, but there’s definitely a market for this type of event,” Holmes said. “It’s great for adults and children alike. People can come out with their entire family.”