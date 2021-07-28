It’s hot now, but cooler temperatures by week’s end, with a chance of rain

Three-quarters of Nebraska’s more than 15 million acres of corn and soybean crops are rated either good or excellent for the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
With a massive heat wave covering the Great Plains states, the USDA reported that topsoil moisture supplies in the state rated 9% very short, 37% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 40% short, 50% adequate and 1% surplus.
Grand Island and surrounding counties are under an abnormally dry drought classification.
While Grand Island precipitation so far this year, at 19.64 inches, is 2.74 inches more than the 30-year average, it has been dry since June with a 2.39 inch deficit in precipitation for June and July.
Forecast
A heat warning for Nebraska and the Northern Great Plains has been issued by the National Weather Service as hot conditions will persist across portions of the Northern High Plains, Central and Southeast U.S. with daily temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.
On Tuesday it was sunny and hot, with area highs in the upper 90s and heat index values above 100.
Today will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 105. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The heat index is a calculated temperature value of how hot it really feels when the amount of moisture in the air is factored in with the actual air temperature outside.
On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95. Winds will be from the west-southwest at about 5 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., with a low of about 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
On Friday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 88.
Friday night there will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 68.
There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., on Saturday, with a high near 84.
There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, with a low of about 64.
Sunday’s high will be near 85, with a low of about 62. The forecast high for Monday will be near 86.
Crop conditions
Statewide, corn condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 18% fair, 53% good and 23% excellent. Corn silking was 84%, near the 85% last year, but ahead of the 78% five-year average. Dough was 14%, behind the 24% last year but near the 17% average.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 59% good and 23% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 85%, near the 88% last year, but ahead of the 77% average. Setting pods was 52%, near the 50% last year and ahead of the 34% average.
Winter wheat harvested was 88% completed, near the 91% last year, but ahead of the 82% five-year average.
Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 22% excellent. Sorghum headed was 20%, well behind the 40% last year and behind the 30% average.
Oats condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 34% fair, 48% good and 9% excellent. Oats harvested was 68%, behind the 78% last year, but equal to the average.
Pasture and range conditions rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 59% fair, 23% good and 2% excellent.