It’s hot now, but cooler temperatures by week’s end, with a chance of rain

The heat index is a calculated temperature value of how hot it really feels when the amount of moisture in the air is factored in with the actual air temperature outside.

On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95. Winds will be from the west-southwest at about 5 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., with a low of about 69. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

On Friday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 88.

Friday night there will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low of about 68.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., on Saturday, with a high near 84.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night, with a low of about 64.

Sunday’s high will be near 85, with a low of about 62. The forecast high for Monday will be near 86.

