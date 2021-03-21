It’s last call for pesticide training

While the pandemic made in-person pesticide and chemigation programming more challenging this winter, several meetings were offered across the state to meet local health district guidelines and University of Nebraska-Lincoln safety procedures.
Many producers across the region attended trainings this winter, and we are now reaching the end of the in-person meeting season. A handful of trainings may still be available, especially for chemigation, so if you missed an in-person training and would still like to attend, please contact your local Extension office for details.
Options will be more limited this late in the season so if you missed an in-person pesticide or chemigation program this year, your best option would be to complete the online training. Both private pesticide applicators and chemigators can complete the entire training — including the exam —
online.
There is a fee for the private applicator training but not for chemigation training, so double check your online registration before proceeding to complete the course/exam.
Online training information and registration links can be found on the Pesticide Safety Education website: https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training.
Questions can be directed to your local Extension office.
As a reminder, if applicators plan to apply any of the restricted use pesticide dicamba products in 2021 (XtendiMax®, Engenia®, Tavium®), they will need to complete the annual dicamba training. This is separate from the traditional private applicator pesticide training producers complete once every three years. There have been some changes to the labels and UNL no longer offers dicamba trainings in-person.
If you need the annual dicamba training for the 2021 growing season, contact your local herbicide representative/chemical dealer to learn about any in-person or online trainings available.
Solar electric webinar
There has been interest among farmers, businesses and residences in installing and utilizing solar electric systems over the past several years. While there have been many questions about their overall use, there are a lot of lingering questions about their economic feasibility within an operation.
A new workshop, “Solar Electric Economic Analysis Webinar Series,” has been set up to help answer these questions.
Webinars are offered through early April and will highlight various topics of interest pertaining to how economical solar electric systems are for your business, home or operation.
Dates and topics are:
March 30: Introduction to Photovoltaic Solar
April 1: System Cost and Financial Parameters
April 6: Incentives, Electrical Rate Structure
April 8: Interpreting Economic Analysis and Optimizing for Owners Goals
All webinars are free to attend and are scheduled from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on each date.
This webinar series is supported by the North Central Region SARE PDP grant. Questions about this educational series can be directed to John Hay, Nebraska Extension Educator at 402-472-0408 or jhay2@unl.edu.
Registration link can be found at: (https://unl.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEod-qhrz0sHdYkpW9nRnfdsv0wlk78bW99)
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at 308-324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.