It’s last call for pesticide training

While the pandemic made in-person pesticide and chemigation programming more challenging this winter, several meetings were offered across the state to meet local health district guidelines and University of Nebraska-Lincoln safety procedures.

Many producers across the region attended trainings this winter, and we are now reaching the end of the in-person meeting season. A handful of trainings may still be available, especially for chemigation, so if you missed an in-person training and would still like to attend, please contact your local Extension office for details.

Options will be more limited this late in the season so if you missed an in-person pesticide or chemigation program this year, your best option would be to complete the online training. Both private pesticide applicators and chemigators can complete the entire training — including the exam —

online.

There is a fee for the private applicator training but not for chemigation training, so double check your online registration before proceeding to complete the course/exam.

Online training information and registration links can be found on the Pesticide Safety Education website: https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training.