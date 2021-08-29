It’s not too late for a lush lawn

A turfgrass that has ample stored food reserves will be better able to survive winters’ stresses. For Kentucky bluegrass, the best time to fertilize is between the beginning and middle of September. Try to apply between 1.5 to 2 pounds of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet.

For tall fescue lawns, fertilizing can be done the middle of August through the first week of September. Apply 1 pound of actual nitrogen per 1,000 square feet. A slow release fertilizer is recommended for both turfgrasses. This will feed the lawn slowly through the rest of the growing season and will keep you from having one single flush of growth all at once.

There is still time yet this fall to have the full lush lawn you are looking for. Overseeding a lawn will help to fill in the empty spots and create a full lawn. Overseeding with a blend of different cultivars of Kentucky bluegrass or tall fescue can give you increased disease resistance, especially if you have an older cultivar. The blend allows some of the cultivars to thrive while others may be more susceptible to turf diseases. This prevents the putting all your eggs into one basket approach.