It’s really true: Timing is everything

The saying “timing is everything” could never be more true.

Proper timing of herbicide applications can not only save you the frustration of having a lawn full of weeds, but it can also lead to better control of those pesky plants.

Properly identifying the weed and knowing its life cycle is helpful in selecting the best control method for the greatest results.

Knowing the type of plant you are dealing with is crucial in its control. Annual weeds require a little different approach than perennial weeds. Annual weeds are those that sprout, grow, set seed and die all within a year. Annual weeds fall into one of three categories: Spring annuals like crabgrass; summer annuals like knotweed or sandbur; and winter annuals like henbit. Each one has a different set of temperatures and requirements it needs in order to germinate.

Perennial weeds continue to come up year after year from the crown of the plant, like clover and ground ivy.

There are several options for control of weeds. Knowing the plants’ life cycle and when it germinates will help in the timing of herbicide applications.