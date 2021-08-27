It’s showtime! Nebraska State Fair opens with 11 days of fun

Growing through tough times

You learn from adversity, Smith said.

“We have learned a lot from our experience last year and now I feel like we can really put on a great show,” she said. “We’re prepared to have a more normal-sized fair this year, while still doing it safely.”

With COVID-19 still on the minds of the public, both Smith and Ogg said the fair will be following the public safety guidelines from local health authorities to make sure their guests enjoy themselves in a safe manner.

Ogg said they have been consulting with the Central District Health Department on a daily basis.

“Certainly, we will follow all of the recommendations that are given to us and employ those, as we certainly want our guests to be safe,” Ogg said. “We also want them to be healthy and happy and come have a lot of fun and be as comfortable as we can make it.”

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate this year’s fair as it works to return to the normalcy of its first nine years in Grand Island.

With youth participation a big part of the fair’s success for more than 150 years, Ogg said, young people’s livestock entries are up in nearly all 4-H and FFA categories.