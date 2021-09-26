It shouldn’t be difficult to have mothers’ room at Capitol

Is this the 21st century?

It does not appear that’s the case at the State Capitol in Lincoln as female legislators still are battlling to have a small room set aside in the massive building where breastfeeding mothers who work there can express milk in private and have a hygienic place to clean pump parts.

When state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha joined the Legislature in 2019, she became the first woman to breastfeed on the floor of the Legislature. At that time, the only place where women could express milk in the Capitol was in the corner of a restroom that had a privacy wall, a chair and an outlet.

So Cavanaugh introduced a bill, with almost all the women in the Legislature at the time signing on as co-sponsors, to create a dedicated space for nursing mothers in the building. The bill never got out of committee.

The state later installed a “pod” for nursing mothers in a room with photocopiers on the Capitol’s first floor. But it didn’t have a water source at all.

Cavanaugh then met with a group of legislators and a representative from the Capitol Commission and a different space was identified. There was no funding, so she secured the money to set it up from a private donor.