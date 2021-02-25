It's been a tough winter for ice fishermen

It hasn’t been a normal winter for area ice fishermen.
Because of warm temperatures, anglers had to wait until late January or early February to get out on the ice.
“It stayed warm too long,” said Doug Schafer of Hastings.
Schafer was able to start in January. “But we didn’t get any really good ice until that polar vortex came in,” he said.
Another Hastings man, Karol Evans, said the good ice fishing was early this winter. “We didn’t have any ice.” Then, the snow piled up, causing a messy situation, he said.
“I’ll tell you what, with this snow, I’m not having much fun wading around,” Evans said Tuesday. Ice fishermen like to walk around on nice, clear ice.
But now, the season is extending longer than normal, Schafer said.
On Tuesday, Schafer fished at Buffalo County Lake near Ravenna. The next day, he feared that might be his last outing of the season. But he’s hoping for one more.
The number of times Schafer has gone fishing this winter has “got to be way over 10. I’m retired. I go probably three or four times a week,” he said.
In addition to Ravenna, Schafer has fished this winter at Mormon Island State Recreation Area, Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area near Trenton and Kirwin Reservoir in northern Kansas.
But Ravenna has been Schafer’s most frequent destination this winter.
What does he like about the Ravenna lake?
He doesn’t keep his catch. “But it’s got the nicest fish — the most fun to catch,” Schafer said.
The size is what makes them fun to catch. He hauls in bluegills, largemouth bass and crappies.
Evans has gone ice fishing about six times this winter.
As of Tuesday, he hadn’t gone out for three or four days. There’s “got to be so much snow on the ice,” Evans said. The snow started freezing up, leading to a “screwy” ice fishing season.
The best day he has had this winter was at Liberty Cove Recreation Area, which is southwest of Lawrence. Late one afternoon, he brought in 20 or 30 bluegill in short order, along with a few largemouth.
Evans, who grew up near Madrid, has fished this winter at Mormon Island, in addition to Liberty Cove. He’s fished at L.E. Ray Lake in the past, but not this year.
He said he is happy during normal ice fishing winters.
He enjoys ice fishing “because I don’t have to pull a boat behind me,” said Evans, who ate some of his bluegill about a week ago.
He doesn’t worry about staying warm. Rather than spending a lot on gear, he goes out in good clothing. He doesn’t use a shelter. “Because I like to move,” Evans said.
Sometimes, he sits on a stool, keeping company with his fish finder and auger.
Oftentimes, a stranger will come up to visit and fish next to Evans, which doesn’t happen in fishing boats.
The equipment Schafer brings depends on the temperature. This week, it’s been too nice to sit in a tent, he said.
But a couple of weeks ago, Schafer fished Kirwin when it was 30 below. They had an insulated tent, which does a good job of retaining heat.
Schafer was comfortable that day. “Oh yeah. I had my coat off,” he said.
Ice fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors. It’s also a good hobby for retired people.
Evans, 76, has been ice fishing for 55 or 60 years.
Schafer, 64, has been ice fishing for “40 years, easy,” he said.
A Hastings native, he is retired from Magellan Pipeline Co.
Evans, who has lived in Hastings for 16 years, used to manage farmers cooperatives in Kansas.
Schafer goes out for four or five hours a day. In his retirement days, he’s “getting lazy,” he said. He doesn’t start until about 8 a.m.
“I used to be out there at first light,” he said.
Not long ago, Evans, Schafer and another man traveled to Mormon Island on their own to fish.
But people get to know each other on the ice.
Like Evans, Schafer likes to visit.
“Oh yeah. I’m a BS’er from way back,” Schafer said.
Both men also have other outdoor hobbies.
Evans and Schafer fish in the summertime and also hunt. Schafer hunts for deer, duck and goose. He also does kayak fishing. Out of those outdoor pursuits, he can’t pick a favorite.
Evans sometimes takes his short-haired dog and hunts for quail. He hunts for deer, but hasn’t gone out for three or four years.
Ice fishermen like to drop their lines near dropoffs and where structures are stuffed beneath the ice. Those structures hold the fish, Schafer said.
Ice fishing has one downside, caused by gravity and thin ice.
If you’re not careful, you might wind up swimming, instead of fishing.