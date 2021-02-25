It's been a tough winter for ice fishermen

But Ravenna has been Schafer’s most frequent destination this winter.

What does he like about the Ravenna lake?

He doesn’t keep his catch. “But it’s got the nicest fish — the most fun to catch,” Schafer said.

The size is what makes them fun to catch. He hauls in bluegills, largemouth bass and crappies.

Evans has gone ice fishing about six times this winter.

As of Tuesday, he hadn’t gone out for three or four days. There’s “got to be so much snow on the ice,” Evans said. The snow started freezing up, leading to a “screwy” ice fishing season.

The best day he has had this winter was at Liberty Cove Recreation Area, which is southwest of Lawrence. Late one afternoon, he brought in 20 or 30 bluegill in short order, along with a few largemouth.

Evans, who grew up near Madrid, has fished this winter at Mormon Island, in addition to Liberty Cove. He’s fished at L.E. Ray Lake in the past, but not this year.

He said he is happy during normal ice fishing winters.

He enjoys ice fishing “because I don’t have to pull a boat behind me,” said Evans, who ate some of his bluegill about a week ago.