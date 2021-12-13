It's not enough to just write or talk about issues

More than ever before, I have found myself consuming information through social media. It’s easily accessible, and, with the end-of-the-year burnout, it can feel like a stress reliever to set aside a moment to relax and scroll through monotonous feeds.

Yet, relaxing is not always what I find myself doing. From global conferences to transformative discussions, the technological sphere is always talking about something, and I can’t help but listen in on the various viewpoints concerning some of the nation’s most controversial questions. It’s enlightening, but it can feel incredibly disheartening.

When watching a collection of the greatest and most innovative minds sit around a conference table speaking about society’s issues, change should be an expectation. Somehow, though, it never seems to happen. The problems never dissipate, and, instead, we hear about the exacerbation of the issue with minimal action being taken to prevent or stop the continuing problem.

Writers listen for what others are silent about, and then they speak on pale paper pages. We write about issues and discuss society, but there is also a moment, too, when we must set down our pens and think about what we have said. We must wonder whether we are taking action against the problems we write about.