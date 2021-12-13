It's not enough to just write or talk about issues

More than ever before, I have found myself consuming information through social media. It’s easily accessible, and, with the end-of-the-year burnout, it can feel like a stress reliever to set aside a moment to relax and scroll through monotonous feeds.
Yet, relaxing is not always what I find myself doing. From global conferences to transformative discussions, the technological sphere is always talking about something, and I can’t help but listen in on the various viewpoints concerning some of the nation’s most controversial questions. It’s enlightening, but it can feel incredibly disheartening.
When watching a collection of the greatest and most innovative minds sit around a conference table speaking about society’s issues, change should be an expectation. Somehow, though, it never seems to happen. The problems never dissipate, and, instead, we hear about the exacerbation of the issue with minimal action being taken to prevent or stop the continuing problem.
Writers listen for what others are silent about, and then they speak on pale paper pages. We write about issues and discuss society, but there is also a moment, too, when we must set down our pens and think about what we have said. We must wonder whether we are taking action against the problems we write about.
It’s not that speaking up is bad in any way. In fact, words can be transformative of situations and mindsets, but discussions only start conversations; they do not end them. If we wish for a more cohesive, productive, and flourishing community, we must start with a conversation and never stop talking until the work is finished.
However, it feels as if the conversations are not sparking changes, nor can they even be considered a catalyst of any sort. For when the discussion is finished, we pack up our books and go home to our lives without remembering the inspiration we felt during the conversation.
We are in no greater position than when we began, and that is the true enemy.
All too often, we become stuck in the routine of life, and we forget our own power when it comes to the bigger, broader issues affecting us. We have the power to volunteer our time, support organizations, and advocate for legislation.
If anyone was meant to make change happen, it’s you. And me. And us.
When we step away from reading, writing, talking and listening, we should feel empowered enough to want to take action. The strength it takes to believe, think and act in bolder ways than ever before is difficult to fathom, but it still exists. We just have to know and how when to effectively use it.
For the past several weeks, I have been exploring books and articles about a handful of topics I am passionate about, gaining knowledge so I can speak on the topic from an educated stance. To me, these several weeks are the preparation for change and moments of anticipation.
Our words are not the turnaround the world needs; they are the beginning, but they will not fix what is broken. Thoughts and words must give way to progress. When we are brave enough to see the world for what it could be and what it truly is, then we will take bold action.
To mend society’s ripples, we must consciously speak and think through a situation, determining every angle and side of what will go correctly and what won’t. But, then, we must act.
These words - the ones I write and the ones we speak - will never solve the problems we complain about. If we raise our voices, we must also raise solutions. We must offer our hands to mend the problems, our minds to dream of innovative possibilities and our mouths to encourage others. Only in this way will our words truly matter.
We cannot live in a tunnel of words for daylight is found when we make the decision to go beyond what we have known into a world of action and effectiveness. It is only in the bright light of day that our words will manifest into solutions.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.