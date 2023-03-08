In bringing in an attractive new retailer, the city of Grand Island has hit the bull's-eye.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele confirmed Wednesday that the anchor tenant in the redeveloped Conestoga Mall will be Target.

Woodsonia Highway 281, which now owns the mall, has sold some of the land to Target.

Steele said Target is the owner of the lot.

"That tells me they fully intend to come to Grand Island," Steele said.

"Everything I've heard about Target is it's a very well-received retailer," Steele said. "It has a real popular following in the communities where it's at. And so I think it'll be a great addition to Grand Island. Looking forward to them coming.''

Documents reflecting the purchase have been filed with the Hall County Register of Deeds office.

Groundbreaking on the mall redevelopment is expected to take place this summer. The arrival of the Minneapolis-based retailer is still a couple of years away.

Regional planner Chad Nabity said this week that construction of the anchor store won't begin until the fall of 2024 or the spring of 2025.