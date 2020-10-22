Jack Sheard, Michelle Fitzke face off for Grand Island City Council Ward 1 seat

Michelle Fitzke and Jack Sheard are running against each other for the right to represent Ward 1 on the Grand Island City Council. The incumbent, Jeremy Jones, chose not to run.

Michelle Fitzke

Q: Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?

A: “I previously served on the Grand Island City Council for 4½ years representing Ward 5 before moving to our new address within Ward 1. It was an honor to serve my constituents and the city I have called home for the last 35 years. I take great pride in our community and want to give back to it and this is my way of doing so. During my tenure on the City Council I helped usher in a balanced budget, develop the Veterans Complex and voted for the Wheel Tax to end. In addition to my service on the Grand Island City Council I served on the Grand Island Senior High Booster Board for eight years and currently serve on the Leadership Tomorrow Board. I’m proud to call Grand Island home and deeply desire the opportunity to serve the city, community and the constituents of Ward 1.”

Q: What is the most pressing issue in your race?