 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Wilson eviction hearing set for Oct. 6
0 comments
top story

Jack Wilson eviction hearing set for Oct. 6

{{featured_button_text}}
Wilson

Jack Wilson

 Independent file photo

The eviction case against Jack Wilson will be heard in Hall County District Court at 2 p.m. next Wednesday.

The case will be heard by retired District Court Judge Teresa Luther in District Courtroom 2. Luther has been reactivated as a judge in an appointment made by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

Regency Retirement is seeking to evict Wilson from the retirement village, where he has lived for 12 years.

In legal terminology, the judge will consider Regency’s complaint for restitution of premises.

Wilson, 96, is a World War II veteran.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Regency says Wilson has violated the terms of his lease contract.

In July, Regency Board President Steve Miles said attempts to evict Wilson have nothing to do with his being a veteran. Wilson is being evicted as a “private citizen who could not follow the rules,” Miles told The Independent.

Ron Hitch of Grand Island, a friend of Wilson’s, says an April 3, 2020, Regency board meeting was conducted in violation of existing bylaws. Wilson has questioned the actions taken since that meeting, in which Wilson was removed as a board member. Wilson received his eviction notice on Oct. 22, 2020.

Regency Retirement is represented by Nicholas Ridgeway of Kearney. Erin Urbom of Grand Island represents Wilson.

The long-running case has been the subject of many letters to the editor.

Local veterans are expected to appear outside the courthouse on Wednesday afternoon in support of Wilson.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC poll: Half back Biden's COVID-19 mandate

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts