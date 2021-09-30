Jack Wilson eviction hearing set for Oct. 6

The eviction case against Jack Wilson will be heard in Hall County District Court at 2 p.m. next Wednesday.

The case will be heard by retired District Court Judge Teresa Luther in District Courtroom 2. Luther has been reactivated as a judge in an appointment made by Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.

Regency Retirement is seeking to evict Wilson from the retirement village, where he has lived for 12 years.

In legal terminology, the judge will consider Regency’s complaint for restitution of premises.

Wilson, 96, is a World War II veteran.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Regency says Wilson has violated the terms of his lease contract.

In July, Regency Board President Steve Miles said attempts to evict Wilson have nothing to do with his being a veteran. Wilson is being evicted as a “private citizen who could not follow the rules,” Miles told The Independent.

Ron Hitch of Grand Island, a friend of Wilson’s, says an April 3, 2020, Regency board meeting was conducted in violation of existing bylaws. Wilson has questioned the actions taken since that meeting, in which Wilson was removed as a board member. Wilson received his eviction notice on Oct. 22, 2020.