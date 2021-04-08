Jack Wilson’s hearing postponed until July 23

A large group of Jack Wilson supporters who were planning to visit the Hall County Courthouse on April 16 will have to wait three months.

An eviction hearing that had been scheduled for that day has been postponed until 1:30 p.m. July 23 in Hall County Courtroom No. 1.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel approved the continuance Thursday.

As a result, Wilson will continue to live in Unit 109 at Regency Retirement Residence, 803 N. Alpha St., until at least late July.

Regency is attempting to evict Wilson, a 95-year-old veteran who has lived at the retirement center for 11 years.

The motion to continue the hearing was made by Wilson’s attorney, Erin Urbom.

Susan Koenig, who represents Grand Island Regency Retirement, objected to the postponement, but Wetzel ruled in favor of the continuance.

Ron Hitch, a friend of Wilson’s, says the veteran’s attorney is seeking bylaws and board meeting minutes from Regency.

The Independent tried unsuccessfully to contact Urbom and Koenig.