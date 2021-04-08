 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Wilson’s hearing postponed until July 23
0 comments
featured

Jack Wilson’s hearing postponed until July 23

Eviction had been set for April 16

{{featured_button_text}}
New Jack Wilson photo

Jack Wilson (left) speaks to a supporter at a peaceful eviction protest outside Regency Retirement Residence on March 27. An eviction hearing that was scheduled for April 16 has been postponed until July 23. (Photo courtesy Dave Davis)

 Courtesy photo

A large group of Jack Wilson supporters who were planning to visit the Hall County Courthouse on April 16 will have to wait three months.

An eviction hearing that had been scheduled for that day has been postponed until 1:30 p.m. July 23 in Hall County Courtroom No. 1.

Hall County Judge Arthur Wetzel approved the continuance Thursday.

As a result, Wilson will continue to live in Unit 109 at Regency Retirement Residence, 803 N. Alpha St., until at least late July.

Regency is attempting to evict Wilson, a 95-year-old veteran who has lived at the retirement center for 11 years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The motion to continue the hearing was made by Wilson’s attorney, Erin Urbom.

Susan Koenig, who represents Grand Island Regency Retirement, objected to the postponement, but Wetzel ruled in favor of the continuance.

Ron Hitch, a friend of Wilson’s, says the veteran’s attorney is seeking bylaws and board meeting minutes from Regency.

The Independent tried unsuccessfully to contact Urbom and Koenig.

A third attorney, Rene Blauhorn, withdrew from the case in February. She was representing one of the Regency Retirement boards. In December, the lawyers told The Independent that two boards claim to be in charge of the assisted living facility.

Supporters of Wilson, who turned out in large numbers for an eviction protest March 27, were planning another large turnout for April 16.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts